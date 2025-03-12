266 More Indians, Lured Into Illegal Jobs In South East Asia, Brought Back In IAF Aircraft: MEA

New Delhi: The government of India has brought back 266 more Indians who were released from cybercrime centres in South East Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the batch of Indians was brought back in an IAF aircraft. "Government of India arranged for the safe repatriation of 266 Indians yesterday by an IAF aircraft, who were released from cybercrime centres in South East Asia. On Monday, 283 Indians were similarly repatriated. Indian Embassies worked with Myanmar & Thailand governments to secure their release & facilitate their repatriation," Jaiswal said.

Earlier on Monday (March 10), the MEA said the government was making sustained efforts to secure the release and repatriation of Indian nationals lured to various Southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers.

These persons were subsequently made to indulge in cybercrime and engage in other fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in regions along the Myanmar-Thailand border, the Ministry said in a statement. "Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand have coordinated with local authorities to secure the repatriation of 283 Indian nationals today by an IAF aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand," it added.

The Government cautioned about such job rackets and advised Indians to verify credentials of foreign employers through Missions abroad and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer.