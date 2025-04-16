ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Indians Kidnapped By Pirates In Africa To Return Home Soon

Kasaragod: 10 Indian nationals, who were kidnapped by sea pirates off the African coast, are expected to return home soon.

They have already reached Mumbai, and after completing formal procedures, they are likely to head to their hometowns either tonight or tomorrow, according to the family of Rajendran, a native of Kasaragod, who was among those abducted.

Families have received messages confirming that all the crew members are safe and have been released. They were freed after 28 days in captivity.

Earlier, there was no information about the crew. Later, the company they were employed with contacted the families and informed them that the crew members were safe. On National Maritime Day, ETV reported that all ten individuals were confirmed safe.

Since the incident involved piracy, the crew members are required to appear before the Directorate General of Shipping and complete necessary procedures. They also have to undergo medical checkups arranged by the company. Company officials are in touch with the families and have informed them that the crew will contact their families after completing formalities at the DG Shipping office.