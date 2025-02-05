Indians Deported From US To Land In Amritsar Today, NAPA Urges Punjab Govt To Set Up Rehabilitation Fund

Jalandhar: A US military transport plane carrying over 200 Indian nationals deported from the country will land in Amritsar today. The C-17 Globemaster aircraft that flew from San Antonio, Texas carried 205 Indian nationals who were living illegally in the United States.

This is the first such deportation to India as part of the big crackdown on illegal immigrants by President Donald Trump in his second term at the White House. Many of the 205 deportees are from Punjab and had entered the US through "donkey routes" or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees.

Without directly commenting on the deportation flight carrying the Indians, a spokesperson at the US embassy in New Delhi said on Tuesday that Washington is tightening immigration laws and removing illegal migrants. The US action comes in the midst of India and the US finalising various elements of a likely visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington from February 12 to 13.

There is no official word from India yet on the US action.

Meanwhile, the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Wednesday urged the Punjab government to establish a rehabilitation fund to support those being deported from the United States.

In a statement, NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said lack of support and resources for these returnees could lead to severe social and economic challenges for the state.

He warned the Punjab government that negligence in addressing this growing crisis would only create more problems for the state, exacerbating unemployment, mental health issues and potential involvement in illegal activities.

"Many of these young individuals leave their homes with dreams of a better future but find themselves deported due to immigration challenges. They return with shattered hopes, financial distress, and psychological trauma. "It is the government's responsibility to ensure their proper rehabilitation and reintegration into society," Chahal said.

He urged the state government to allocate funds for skill development programmes, employment opportunities and mental health counselling to help these individuals rebuild their lives. He also urged policymakers to engage with organisations like NAPA to create comprehensive strategies to address the issue effectively.

"This is not just an individual problem but a societal one," Chahal said. "If we fail to act now, the consequences will be dire, not just for the youth but for Punjab's social fabric and economy as a whole," he said. (Agency inputs)