'No Hope From Govt': 112 More Indians Deported From The US, 335 Sent Back So Far In Three Military Flights

Amritsar: A US military plane carrying 112 Indians deported from the United States landed at the Sri Guru Ram Das International Airport in Amritsar on Sunday night.

The C-17 aircraft landed at 10:03 pm carrying the third such batch of Indians to be sent back amid a crackdown by the Donald Trump administration against illegal immigrants. So far, 335 Indians living illegally in the US have been deported since Trump took oath as the 47th US President on January 20.

112 More Indians Deported From The US, 335 Sent Back So Far In Three Military Flights (ETV Bharat)

Of the 112 in the latest batch, 19 were women and 14 minors, including two infants. Forty-four of them are from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The deportees from Punjab and Haryana were taken to their respective destinations around 4:45 am on Monday following the completion of formalities such as immigration, verification and background checks.

The latest batch of deportees arrived within 24 hours of the second US military aircraft bringing back another batch of 119 Indians living illegally in that country. The first batch of 104 illegal Indian immigrants had landed in Amritsar on February 5. Among them, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, and 30 from Punjab.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney who was at the airport said all 112 deportees were healthy and transportation had been arranged to take them to their respective destinations.

'No hope from Govt'

Among those waiting outside the airport was Dalip Singh, an elderly man who had arrived to take his 37-year-old son Buta Singh back home. "We are residents of village Pipli Shahkot. Buta Singh used to do agricultural work here and he is married and has three children. Five months ago, he had left home for America, but he was caught there. We came to know today and we have reached to pick him up," he said.

Buta Singh's brother Ranjit said they had "no hope from the Punjab government" even as he advised the youth to "take a lesson". The youth should go abroad in a proper manner so that their money is not wasted. At the same time, the governments should also pay attention to them, if there is employment in Punjab, the children will work and do business here," he said.

Sikh deportees allegedly without turbans

The men among the deportees on Saturday's flight claimed that they were shackled during the journey. Sikh deportees were allegedly without their turbans. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) strongly condemned the US authorities for allegedly not allowing the Sikh deportees to wear turbans.

SGPC officials, who were deputed to provide "langar" and bus services to the deportees, gave "dastar (turban)" to the Sikhs.

Two deportees on Saturday flight arrested in murder case

Among the second batch of deportees who arrived late Saturday, those hailing from Punjab were taken to their homes in police vehicles around 4:30 am on Sunday after immigration and background checks.

However, two deportees belonging to Rajpura in Patiala district were arrested upon their arrival in connection with a murder case. Sandeep Singh alias Sunny and Pradeep Singh were wanted in a murder case registered in Rajpura in 2023.