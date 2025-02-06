ETV Bharat / bharat

Indians Deported By The US: Family Of Punjab Deportee Demands Clampdown On 'Dunki' Route

The family of Harvinder Singh said that the travel agent had taken Rs 42 lakh for sending Singh to the US. ( ETV Bharat )

Hoshiarpur: As the Donald Trump led US administration deported the first batch of illegal immigrants from India, the family of one of the deportees from Punjab has demanded clampdown against the 'dunki route, the illegal pathway used by travel agents to send Indians abroad.

The batch of 104 deportees landed at Amritsar airport in a special US aircraft and included 19 women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls, aged five and seven. They were taken to their native places in police vehicles by the Punjab government.

Kuljinder Kaur, wife of Harvinder Singh, one of the deportees from village Tahli under Tanda Udmur block of Hoshiarpur, said that the travel agent had taken Rs 42 lakh from them for sending Singh to the US to earn a living there.