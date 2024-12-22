ETV Bharat / bharat

7 Indians Among Around 200 Injured In German Christmas Market Attack

A policeman is seen at the Christmas market where an incident happened in Magdeburg, Germany, ( AP )

New Delhi: Seven Indians have been injured in the deadly car-ramming attack in the eastern German city of Magdeburg and the Indian embassy in Berlin is providing them all possible assistance, official sources said on Saturday night.

A 50-year-old man drove his car into crowds at a Christmas market on Friday evening in Saxony-Anhalt state's Magdeburg, leaving at least five people, including a nine-year-old, dead and nearly 200 injured, according to German authorities.

Three out of seven injured Indians have been discharged from hospital, the Indian government sources said.

Condemning the "horrific and senseless" attack, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with the Indians injured. It, however, did not specify the number of Indians injured.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Berlin said it is maintaining close contact with the Indians injured in the attack.