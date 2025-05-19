ETV Bharat / bharat

‘No Salaries, No Food’: Indian Workers Stranded In Saudi Arabia Seek PM Modi's Intervention For Safe Return

Gopalganj: Hundreds of Indian workers hired by Sendan International Company Limited have been stranded in Saudi Arabia for the past several months. They alleged that the company didn’t provide them with salaries for the last eight months, leaving them without necessities like food and shelter.

The workers, mostly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of their respective states for their safe return to the country.

A group of workers based at the company’s housing camps on King Faisal West Road in Jubail alleged they had not been paid salaries for several months and were living in terrible conditions without proper food, clean water, or a medical facility.

Their condition came to the fore after their video appeared on social media in which they accused the company of ill-treatment. They also accused the Indian Embassy in Riyadh of turning a deaf ear towards their repeated pleas.