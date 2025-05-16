Indian Traders Strike Back: Nationwide Boycott Of Turkish, Azerbaijani Goods Over Pro-Pakistan Stand

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move ignited by nationalist fervor and geopolitical tensions, CAIT (the Confederation of All India Traders) has called for a total economic boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to their overt support for Pakistan in the fallout over 'Operation Sindoor', which was India’s retaliation to terror infrastructure across the border.

Over 125 leading traders from 24 states convened in the national capital during a CAIT-led conference. The sentiment was clear: there will be no silent spectators when a nation's sovereignty is threatened. The response? A total boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani goods, services, tourism, culture (including Bollywood), etc. CAIT has already begun outreach to eight crore traders and 40,000 Trade Associations to employ a total boycott. Wholesalers in Sadar Bazaar, Crawford Market, Surat, Jaipur, Lucknow and Indore are now identifying the goods from Turkey and stopping them from being sold.

Items under scanner include

Turkish tiles, ceramics and furniture

Processed food and confectionery

Electronic accessories and decor items

Speaking to ETV Bharat at the sidelines of the conference, CAIT National President BC Bhartia forcefully defended the trade ban. “We are traders. We are businessmen. But first, we are Indians,” he said. “If any country joins hands with our enemy, Pakistan, we will consider them an enemy, too. There will be no business with them. No matter the cost.”

Bhartia was emphatic that economic loss is secondary to national interest. Profit and loss don’t matter when the country comes first. A soldier is prepared to offer his life, so what is a minor business loss? We have such a vast domestic market that we will recover. But we will not tolerate those who aid in harming our soldiers or sovereignty.”

In a fiery resolution passed unanimously by attending trade bodies, CAIT vowed to cease all import and export engagements with companies or institutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and called upon the Indian government to initiate a policy-level review of bilateral trade ties.

Bhartia, speaking with visible rage, accused Turkey and Azerbaijan of betraying India's goodwill. "They could have remained neutral, but they chose not to. They sided with Pakistan, a country that supports terrorism. That is how they are," he said. "Even if they give us headroom, even if they give us ridiculous deals for all we care, it is as good as rubbish. There are no compromises when it comes to national interest."

The President of CAIT went further and suggested that Indian exporters and trade delegations should refrain from participating in any business events or signing any arrangements in the two countries. "This is our economic front. As our soldiers guard our borders, we--the trading community--will guard the economic borders of the country."

Trade Figures Tell the Story

Government data analysed by CAIT shows India’s bilateral trade with Azerbaijan and Turkey is substantial but also replaceable, giving India the upper hand in any boycott.

India-Azerbaijan Trade (FY 2023–24 vs. 2024–25 YTD)

Exports: Rose from $89.67 million to $93.97 million, a modest 4.79% increase.

Imports: Rose sharply from $0.74 million to $2.22 million, a 202.02% surge.

Trade Balance: In India’s favour at $91.75 million.



Top Exports to Azerbaijan

Tobacco: $23.21 million (-2.68% decline).

Drug formulations: $8.1 million (+15.72% growth)

Top Imports from Azerbaijan

Finished Leather: $1.43 million (+642.59%).

Medical Instruments: $0.14 million (+11,283.33%).

“This is still a one-way trade that benefits them more strategically than us,” said Kashmiri Lal, National Convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch. “We are not dependent on Azerbaijan for anything critical. They’re small players in our import basket, but India’s trade decisions must reflect its national security posture. Any country supporting Pakistan must face our collective economic might.”

India-Turkey Trade Snapshot (2024–25)

Exports: Aluminium and articles thereof topped the list at $681.16 million, marking a 486.37% increase

Imports: Crude petroleum imports dropped to $743.68 million, a 54.05% decline.

The boycott, however, goes beyond commodities. CAIT’s decision also targets the Indian film and entertainment industry, a sector with deep ties to Turkey and Azerbaijan. Several big-ticket Bollywood productions have been filmed in scenic Turkish locales in recent years.

Not anymore, said CAIT General Secretary and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal. “We are boycotting all films shot in Turkey or Azerbaijan. We have warned corporate houses that product promotions filmed there will also face a boycott. If any company continues such associations, we will protest, and the public will not watch those films.”

Khandelwal noted the betrayal runs deep. Turkey and Azerbaijan have benefited from India’s goodwill, strategic support, and trade opportunities. And yet they chose to stand with Pakistan, a country that harbours terrorists and threatens India’s security. It is unacceptable.”

Khandelwal added, “This is a peaceful yet powerful weapon — economic boycott. It sends a message that India will not tolerate any assault on its sovereignty, whether military or diplomatic.”

Protest at Turkish Embassy: Flames of Anger

Today, on May 16, activists from the Swadeshi Jagran Manch staged a massive protest outside the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi. Demonstrators shouted anti-Turkey slogans, burned effigies of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and demanded a total severance of ties with Ankara.

Kashmiri Lal, National Organising Secretary, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, told ETV Bharat, “Trade with Turkey is a critical issue because of their anti-India actions and support to Pakistan in the recent conflict. Over the last decade, tourism to Turkey has surged by 1,176%, and trade, including imports of marble and apples, has also risen sharply. Over 40% of India’s marble comes from Turkey. This is dangerous and calls for a boycott. While India may face some short-term losses, the boycott is necessary and ultimately beneficial for the nation and our farmers, who are currently suffering due to excessive imports.”

Dr Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-Convenor of SJM, welcomed the government’s decision to revoke the security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd., which had been operating in Indian airports. “National security is non-negotiable. This decision shows that Bharat is not willing to compromise on matters of sovereignty,” Mahajan said.

He further condemned Turkey’s duplicity. “It’s tragic that Turkey, a supposed secular republic, has become a strategic ally of radical Islamist regimes. It is actively equipping Pakistan with military hardware and training. Why should we continue to fund the war machine of those who arm our enemies?”

Mahajan appealed to citizens and the government to cancel all bilateral agreements with Turkey, halt cultural exchanges, and immediately stop the import of Turkish goods. “This is not just about trade. It’s about standing with our soldiers. It's about national pride,” he said.

Protesters also reminded the world of India’s humanitarian role during Turkey’s darkest hour. Following the 2023 twin earthquakes that devastated Turkey, India was among the first to respond with Operation Dost, dispatching NDRF rescue teams, field hospitals, over 100 tons of aid, and life-saving equipment.

Trade Implications: Marbles, Apples, Jewellery, Hit

The ban is expected to severely impact several high-value import segments, particularly Turkish marble, which commands a 30–40% share in India’s imported marble market.

The jewellery sector too will be hit. “Businessmen across the country are united in boycotting Turkish and Azerbaijani products, impacting ₹3,000 crore worth of auto parts, ₹2,000 crore of jewellery, and tourism. Traders have pledged not to travel to Turkey or Macau. We will promote this movement across cities and media platforms. Every businessman, big or small, is ready to contribute to national defence. This is about economic unity and patriotic responsibility,” said Manoj Kumar Goyal, Executive President of CIAT from Rajasthan.

Paras Shah, President Federation of Maharashtra manufacturers and CIAT industrial Cell, Maharashtra Association, told ETV Bharat, “At the APMC market in Navi Mumbai, we’ve already informed everyone to stop importing vehicles and products from Turkey, as they are supporting terrorists. Importers and exporters have been told to ban these goods. Our teams in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai are actively working to ensure traders understand the seriousness of the situation and join the boycott.”

Anil Mundhra, Cait president, Kota, Rajasthan, said, “Rajasthan imports most of India’s pure marble, and a large chunk comes from Turkey. All Rajasthan traders have now decided to stop new imports from Turkey. This boycott will hit them hard, India imports ₹4,000 crore worth of Turkish marble. Even the tourism and travel sectors here have resolved to avoid Turkey. This is a strong economic message: we won’t support countries backing our enemies. The impact will be massive across trade, tourism, and even everyday goods like stationery and food items."

Tourism and Public Sentiment: The Emotional Pivot

The boycott is not limited to trade. Travel agencies and event planners have been asked not to promote Turkey or Azerbaijan as tourist destinations.

PM Ganeshraam, Tamil Nadu State President of the Consumer Products Distributors Association, said his 2.5 crore-member strong network will actively discourage tourism. “Turkey showed us that religion is more important to them than friendship. We supported them in crises. And yet they turned against us. Our posters are ready. We’re circulating product lists from Turkey to ensure no Tamil Nadu trader touches those goods.”

Ganeshraam estimated that Tamil Nadu alone does ₹2.5 crore in FMCG trade with Turkey monthly. “That ends now,” he said.

Amar Shij, a Mumbai-based industrialist, added, “We will boycott every film shot in Turkey or Azerbaijan. Chocolates, sweets, anything from those countries — they will not be given to our children. We’ve already thrown away such products.”

In Rajasthan, Ashok Maheshwari from CIAT’s Motor Federation echoed this: “Our state has seen overwhelming response. Tour operators have blacklisted Turkish destinations. Even Ajmer Dargah-bound packages are being reviewed.”

Nationalism in Action: From APMC Markets to Film City

The boycott has found grassroots support. In Navi Mumbai, CAIT representatives like Paras Shah confirmed that messages are being broadcast across APMC markets instructing importers to halt all Turkish shipments.

Paras Shah, President Federation of Maharashtra manufacturers and CIAT industrial Cell, Maharashtra Association, said, “"If we talk about the film industry in Mumbai, shooting abroad costs billions of rupees. All Indians must ensure that any movie shot in Azerbaijan or any city in Turkey should be completely boycotted. We should not watch such films at all."

Amar Shij, a Mumbai-based trader, added, “Amar Shij, a Mumbai-based industrialist, added, “We will boycott every film shot in Turkey or Azerbaijan. Chocolates, sweets, anything from those countries, will not be given to our children. We’ve already thrown away such products.”

From Local Traders to National Resolve

The boycott is being coordinated with a striking unity across India. Representatives from 24 states stood behind the CAIT resolution, vowing to safeguard India’s interests over profit. Praveen Khandelwal described it as “a national awakening among traders.”

AmarShij, a leader from Mumbai, said, “This isn’t just an economic step. This is a cultural and patriotic decision. People from all backgrounds, small traders to large manufacturers, are standing together for the nation.”

The Numbers Behind the Boycott

Here’s what’s at stake:

₹4,000 crore worth of Turkish marble imports

₹3,000–₹4,000 crore in annual Indian tourist spending in Turkey

₹2,000 crore in jewellery and design imports

₹2.5 crore/month FMCG imports from Turkey (Tamil Nadu alone)

And these are just preliminary estimates. Trade involving goods ranging from stationery, sweets, chocolates, and even household goods between both countries is currently being examined.

Although the Government of India has not officially declared a trade ban, the underlying economic pressure created by grassroots trade operations could easily change policy.

National Campaign and Memorandum to Government

CAIT is now working on a memorandum to the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of External Affairs calling for a formal review of all commercial relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. At the same time, they are running a national awareness campaign, which will include trade bodies promoting product blacklists, posters, and digital content to help shop keepers and consumers.

"India has the largest consumer market in the world," Bhartia said. "If you cannot access this market, your economy collapses. That is our strength. That is how we fight."

In a world where wars no longer use weapons for the sole purpose of fighting rivals, India's traders have chosen to use their economic power as an alternate method.

As Praveen Khandelwal concluded, "The Indian trading community has always stood with the nation. Whenever any country opposes the unity and integrity of India, we will use the most peaceful yet powerful weapon.

