Indian Tourists Ditch Turkey, Flock To Vietnam, Jordan And Armenia

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Amid diplomatic tensions and a public boycott of Turkey, Indian tourists are revisiting their travel choices, with Vietnam, Jordan, and Armenia becoming the new favourite foreign destinations. Experts from the tourism industry said on Thursday that outbound tourists are turning towards these countries as they are pocket-friendly budget countries to visit.

After Turkey supported Pakistan openly during Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces amid conflict between India and Pakistan, the citizens have called for a boycott of tourism with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on shifting outbound tourists, Rajan Sehgal, Chairman (Public Relations Council), Travel Agents Association, said, “The trends show that Indian tourists are preferring to visit Vietnam because some people want to go on a European trip, but there is a visa issue, so they avoid Europe. Similarly, tour operators are receiving queries about Japan from a small section of tourists.”

“Apart from foreign countries, we have noticed some tourist mobilisation towards Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which is a good sign for the inbound tourism sector,” Sehgal said.

Tourism expert Subhash Goel echoed similar views, saying, “The tourists prefer to go for trips in Jordan and Armenia, as some UNESCO World Heritage sites have very scenic views in Jordan. Vietnam is already popular among outbound tourists, and a good number of tourists visit there every year.”

“Vietnam and Thailand are compared to trips. The people are getting better options to plan their tour of these countries on a pocket-friendly budget,” said Grish Oberoi, Honorary Treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI). "The recent trend shows that tourists are shifting towards Vietnam. Following that, several flight facilities have also been increased there. It is quite relevant to say that Vietnam beats Turkey and Azerbaijan because of the low-cost tourist destination facility,” he pointed out.

Rajeev Mehra, General Secretary of the Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), told ETV Bharat that the tourists were shifting towards Japan and Vietnam due to their popularity. "Now they are moving to new places to explore. In European countries, some visa issues are why tourists are avoiding planning trips there, but the people who already have a visa are going there,” he said.

Over 17 days, a boycott of Turkey has been called by Indian citizens, and trends show that outbound tourists either prefer to tour in India or visit new destinations.

Indian Association of Tour Operators President Ravi Gosain told ETV Bharat that Indians are moving to three countries, Vietnam, Jordan and Armenia, mainly. "As far as domestic tourism is concerned, there is no major impact because tourists who were planning to go to the Kashmir area are now moving to the North-East states or the southern part of the country, so tourism within the country is going on as usual.”

After the boycott call from Indian citizens, several associations related to the tourism sector issued an advisory to avoid visiting these two countries to show national pride and solidarity with the Indian Army and nation.

The Travel Agents Association of India, after a boycott call, issued a letter and stated TAAI stands firmly with our Armed Forces, Government, and the brave citizens. The TAAI had urged the government to immediately issue strong travel advisories against Turkey and Azerbaijan. IATO had also expressed similar views and wrote a letter to the government urging them to take firm diplomatic steps, including issuing travel advisories against these nations.

As per Ministry of Tourism data, in 2023, international tourist arrivals worldwide registered a growth of 33.3 per cent, as compared to a growth of 112.9 per cent during 2022 over 2021. The international tourist arrivals during 2023, 2022, and 2021 were 1300 million, 975 million, and 458 million, respectively. France maintained the top position in terms of arrivals in 2023, followed by Spain, the United States, Italy, Turkey, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Austria. These top 10 countries accounted for a 74.4 per cent share of international tourist arrivals in 2023.

Turkey in the years 2019 (107,479), 2022 (117,995), and 2023 (119,243)