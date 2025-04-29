Indian Student, Missing Since April 25, Found Dead In Canada's Ottawa

Hyderabad: An Indian student in Canada's Ottawa, who had been missing since April 25, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa confirmed on Tuesday.

The deceased student, Vanshika, originally from Punjab, had left her home in Ottawa late in the evening on April 25, after which she did not return, according to a written letter to the Ottawa Police Service by the Hindi community in Ottawa.

"We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms Vanshika, a student from India uin Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with the concerned authorities, and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance," the Indian embassy said in a post on X.

As per the letter, Vanshika left her house around 8-9 pm on Friday to look for a room to rent and has not returned home since. People close to her got worried after Vanshika's phone was switched off. She even missed an important exam.

"Vanshika has been missing since the evening of Friday, April 25th, after leaving her residence at 7 Majestic Drive around 8-9 pm to view a rental room. Her phone was switched off at approximately 11:40 PM that night, and she missed an important exam the following day, an action completely out of character for her. Despite extensive efforts by her family and friends, there has been no contact or information about her whereabouts," the letter read.

Vanshika's death comes just days after another Indian student was killed in Canada after she was struck by a stray bullet as she was waiting at a bus stop on her way to work. 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa was a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario.