Indian Student Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident In US; Body To Reach Home On Saturday

Guntur: A tragic road accident in Texas, United States, has ended the dreams of a young female student from this district of Andhra Pradesh. The deceased Vangavolu Deepthi (23) had gone abroad for higher studies, hoping for a better future. Her family was eagerly preparing for her graduation and safe return, but was devastated following her untimely death in the accident.

Deepthi, a resident of Rajendranagar, Guntur, had gone to Denton City, Texas, to pursue her MS at the University of North Texas. She was just a month away from completing her course, but the fatal hit-and-run accident killed her. Another student accompanying her was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

On April 12, while walking with her friend Snigdha from Medikondur, a speeding car hit them and ran away. Deepthi sustained severe head injuries and passed away in the hospital on April 15. Her friend, Snigdha, who was injured, is currently undergoing treatment.

Soon after the accident, Deepthi’s father, Hanumantha Rao, a small businessman, approached Union Minister of State Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar at his office, where the minister immediately informed his US-based team to start her advanced medical treatment.

The team led by Dr Pemmasani’s brother, Ravishankar, and his friend Naveen also started a crowdfunding campaign and raised $80,000 through online donations. However, despite advanced treatment and the best efforts by doctors, Deepthi could not be saved.

Meanwhile, Deepthi’s family are in deep mourning and disbelief about her death, as they were preparing for Deepthi’s return so that they could celebrate her graduation.

Recalling the last conversation with Deepthi, her mother, Ramadevi, who is a homemaker, says, “She called on April 10 and said she would speak to me again on Sunday after college. Those were her last words to me.”

Deepthi’s father, Hanumantha Rao, termed her a bright child, and she was a topper in Class 10, Intermediate, and Engineering. “We sold some land to support her dream of studying in America. She asked us to prepare to come there for her graduation. But before we could join her, she would return to us like this,” he said.

According to Ravishankar, Deepthi’s mortal remains are expected to reach Guntur by Saturday, and arrangements have been made for the repatriation. Snigdha, the injured student, continues to receive treatment at a local hospital.