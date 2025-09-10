ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Security Apparatus On High Alert Along Nepal Border

Students walk amid tear gas during a protest over alleged corruption and Nepal government's decision to ban social media sites, in Kathmandu, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. The government later announced the withdrawal of the decision. ( PTI )

Lucknow: Authorities in Indian states bordering Nepal are on high alert to contain any spillover of the unrest that continues in the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens on Wednesday, urging them to avoid unnecessary travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. Those already there have been advised to stay indoors and avoid going out on the streets, and follow the local safety advice issued by the Nepalese authorities and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

A control room has been set up in Lucknow to help the Indians trapped in Nepal. Officials said that the helpline numbers are 0522-2390257, 0522-2724010 and 9454401674, while a WhatsApp number 9454401674 will be operational round the clock. The social media unit of Uttar Pradesh Police has been directed to constantly monitor any sensitive information or posts related to Nepal and take immediate action if required.

A jailbreak in the Mahottari district of Nepal, where 550 prisoners are learnt to have escaped from Jaleswar jail, has led the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSM) to nab 10 prisoners who were trying to enter India through Bihar. The incident took place around 10 km away from the Bhittha border that is adjacent to Sitamarhi.

The border districts have been put on high alert amidst the continuing instability in the neighbouring country. Both the Bihar Police and the SSB are patrolling the border.

Manoj Kumar, a businessman from Sitamarhi in Jaleswar, told ETV Bharat, “The agitators attacked the jail on Monday evening. The Police retreated, seeing them in strength, and this led to 550 inmates escaping. Many leaders were also lodged there and learnt to escape. Curfew has been imposed in the entire area.”

He further said the Nepal Police have launched a hunt for the prisoners who have fled. There is a blockade erected at the Indo-Nepal border to prevent anyone from entering Bihar.

The SSB sources disclosed that 10 prisoners were nabbed on Tuesday night as they tried to cross over to Bihar. They were later handed over to the Sursand and Bhittha Police Station of Sitamarhi. Two of them are Indians. While seven have been to Bhittha Police, three have been handed over to Sursand Police Station.

The personnel of SSB's 51 battalion have intensified patrolling at Hanuman Chowk, Sonbarsa Bazaar, Indarwa, Sahorba, Lalbandi, Larkwa, Baluaha and Kanhauli Naka adjacent to the Indo-Nepal border. Every person and vehicle crossing the border is being thoroughly searched, and citizens are being allowed to move only after showing their identity cards. On the other side, the soldiers of the Nepalese Armed Forces are checking everyone coming and going.

Sitamarhi’s District Magistrate Richie Pandey disclosed, “ A joint meeting of the SSB, Police and other agencies was held in the wake of the jail break. Security has been increased in the areas bordering Nepal, and continuous patrolling is on.”

Meanwhile, reports coming from Bahraich say that the Nepalese Army came out to take control of the situation at around 10 pm on Tuesday night and imposed curfew at many places. Meanwhile, a high alert has been declared on the Indo-Nepal border, with the security forces monitoring the border round the clock.

After the resignation of Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the Army issued a letter saying that it would take over from 10 pm on Tuesday night.