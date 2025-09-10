Indian Security Apparatus On High Alert Along Nepal Border
SSB apprehended 10 persons trying to cross over from Nepal after a jailbreak.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 4:58 PM IST
Lucknow: Authorities in Indian states bordering Nepal are on high alert to contain any spillover of the unrest that continues in the neighbouring country.
Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens on Wednesday, urging them to avoid unnecessary travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. Those already there have been advised to stay indoors and avoid going out on the streets, and follow the local safety advice issued by the Nepalese authorities and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
A control room has been set up in Lucknow to help the Indians trapped in Nepal. Officials said that the helpline numbers are 0522-2390257, 0522-2724010 and 9454401674, while a WhatsApp number 9454401674 will be operational round the clock. The social media unit of Uttar Pradesh Police has been directed to constantly monitor any sensitive information or posts related to Nepal and take immediate action if required.
A jailbreak in the Mahottari district of Nepal, where 550 prisoners are learnt to have escaped from Jaleswar jail, has led the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSM) to nab 10 prisoners who were trying to enter India through Bihar. The incident took place around 10 km away from the Bhittha border that is adjacent to Sitamarhi.
The border districts have been put on high alert amidst the continuing instability in the neighbouring country. Both the Bihar Police and the SSB are patrolling the border.
Manoj Kumar, a businessman from Sitamarhi in Jaleswar, told ETV Bharat, “The agitators attacked the jail on Monday evening. The Police retreated, seeing them in strength, and this led to 550 inmates escaping. Many leaders were also lodged there and learnt to escape. Curfew has been imposed in the entire area.”
He further said the Nepal Police have launched a hunt for the prisoners who have fled. There is a blockade erected at the Indo-Nepal border to prevent anyone from entering Bihar.
The SSB sources disclosed that 10 prisoners were nabbed on Tuesday night as they tried to cross over to Bihar. They were later handed over to the Sursand and Bhittha Police Station of Sitamarhi. Two of them are Indians. While seven have been to Bhittha Police, three have been handed over to Sursand Police Station.
The personnel of SSB's 51 battalion have intensified patrolling at Hanuman Chowk, Sonbarsa Bazaar, Indarwa, Sahorba, Lalbandi, Larkwa, Baluaha and Kanhauli Naka adjacent to the Indo-Nepal border. Every person and vehicle crossing the border is being thoroughly searched, and citizens are being allowed to move only after showing their identity cards. On the other side, the soldiers of the Nepalese Armed Forces are checking everyone coming and going.
Sitamarhi’s District Magistrate Richie Pandey disclosed, “ A joint meeting of the SSB, Police and other agencies was held in the wake of the jail break. Security has been increased in the areas bordering Nepal, and continuous patrolling is on.”
Meanwhile, reports coming from Bahraich say that the Nepalese Army came out to take control of the situation at around 10 pm on Tuesday night and imposed curfew at many places. Meanwhile, a high alert has been declared on the Indo-Nepal border, with the security forces monitoring the border round the clock.
After the resignation of Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the Army issued a letter saying that it would take over from 10 pm on Tuesday night.
Announcements were made by the Nepal Army personnel asking the people not to come out of the houses, even as violent protests continued along the Indo-Nepal border till late at night.
People set fire to a government office near the Rupaidiha check post and also the check post itself. This led to the sounding of a high alert in all the border districts where the SSB jawans have taken charge of the border and have sealed it till further orders.
SP Ramnayan Singh said, “We are constantly monitoring all the borders. Additional Police personnel have been deployed along with the SSB, and the border has been sealed till further orders. Everyone's movement has been banned till the situation becomes normal. The officers will continue to camp at the spot."
The Maharajganj - Sunauli border has also been sealed. Maharajganj’s District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma and SP Somendra Meena reached Sonauli border late Tuesday night to take stock of the situation and held a meeting with the officials calling for the force to be alert and ready to deal with any situation.
Presently, personnel from five police stations are deployed on the Nepal border under two Circle Officers.
There are also reports of protestors in Dhangadhi of Nepal, which is adjoining the Lakhimpur Kheri district, creating a ruckus. The entry of Indians into Nepal from the Gaurifanta gate has been closed. It is also learnt that the protestors in Nepalgunj of Banke district in Nepal attacked the local civic body office while resorting to heavy stone pelting.
Reports coming from Banbasa on the Nepal border say that curfew has been imposed in Kanchanpur’s Mahendranagar, which borders Champawat district of Uttarakhand. Nepal Army is patrolling the roads of Mahendranagar amid curfew and appealing to the people not to come out of their houses. Nepalese journalist Laxman Tiwari said, “The situation in Nepal is very bad and all the big cities are currently under curfew. The Army has taken over the command. Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak 's house in Mahendranagar has been vandalised and set on fire. He does not live in this house at present and has been given on rent.”
Tiwari further disclosed, “The Kanchanpur offices of Nepal's CPN-UML, Unified Maoist Party and Nepal Congress have also been vandalised. The Unified Maoist Party office was set on fire. The house of Neelam Lekhak, who is Deputy Mayor of Bhimdatta Nagar Palika in Mahendranagar Kanchanpur, has also been vandalised.”
Indians have been advised not to travel to Nepal from Banbasa, and the Indian security agencies are on high alert. The Nepalese citizens continue to cross over to Nepal from Banbasa.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting on the security scenario along the Nepal border with the SSB officials and the administrative top brass of Champawat, Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar districts that share a border with Nepal.
