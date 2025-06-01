ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Urges Passengers To Wear Masks Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has issued an advisory encouraging passengers to wear masks while travelling as the nation grapples with a surge in cases of COVID-19 and other viral infections. The advisory comes in response to increasing heat, pollution, and fluctuating weather conditions, which have elevated the risk of contracting diseases.

On social media platforms, including X, Facebook, and Instagram, the Union Ministry of Railways and various zonal railway divisions are urging commuters to use masks, wash hands and use sanitisers during their journeys.

“Planning a rail journey? When travelling by train, make sure you wear a mask to minimise the risk of serious infections and ensure a safer journey,” said the X handle of Northern Railways.

X handles @RailMinIndia, @IRCTCofficial, @WesternRly, @Central_Railway, and @EasternRailway have shared messages appealing to rail passengers to remain alert and safe. The messages state that masks not only provide protection from coronavirus but also prevent other infectious diseases like flu, cough, and cold. “Wearing masks offers crucial protection not only against COVID-19 but also against other contagious respiratory illnesses,” stated the railways in one of its recent advisories.