Indian Railways Urges Passengers To Wear Masks Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has issued an advisory encouraging passengers to wear masks while travelling as the nation grapples with a surge in cases of COVID-19 and other viral infections. The advisory comes in response to increasing heat, pollution, and fluctuating weather conditions, which have elevated the risk of contracting diseases.
On social media platforms, including X, Facebook, and Instagram, the Union Ministry of Railways and various zonal railway divisions are urging commuters to use masks, wash hands and use sanitisers during their journeys.
“Planning a rail journey? When travelling by train, make sure you wear a mask to minimise the risk of serious infections and ensure a safer journey,” said the X handle of Northern Railways.
X handles @RailMinIndia, @IRCTCofficial, @WesternRly, @Central_Railway, and @EasternRailway have shared messages appealing to rail passengers to remain alert and safe. The messages state that masks not only provide protection from coronavirus but also prevent other infectious diseases like flu, cough, and cold. “Wearing masks offers crucial protection not only against COVID-19 but also against other contagious respiratory illnesses,” stated the railways in one of its recent advisories.
Another advisory specifically highlighted the heightened vulnerability of the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions to infections, emphasising the necessity of mask adoption for their safety.
The Indian Railways is also intensifying its cleanliness protocols across railway premises and trains nationwide, including in the national capital, Delhi. Regular cleaning and sanitation drives are being conducted on platforms, in waiting rooms, and within train coaches. Furthermore, public address systems (a combination of microphones and loudspeakers to make announcements) are being used to broadcast hygiene and health guidelines to passengers.
Railway officials are appealing to travellers to remain vigilant and prioritise their well-being and that of their fellow passengers by adhering to the recommended safety measures and enjoying a secure journey.
India recorded 3,395 active COVID-19 cases as of May 31, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths in the last five months since January 1.