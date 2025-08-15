ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways To Replace Plastic With Biodegradable Compostable Materials

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has introduced eco-friendly green bedroll bags, replacing traditional plastic bags used for distributing linen to passengers on the trains. The initiative, to be started on a pilot basis in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), is aimed at maintaining a sustainable environment and soil health.

This compliant bioplastic degrades in compost within a short time (around 180 days), while conventional plastic does not degrade for many years. If this initiative is successful, then it will be implemented in other railway zones, a senior railway official said.

Highlighting the benefits of this material, Prof. Vimal Katiyar, Professor and Coordinator of the Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Polymers, told ETV Bharat that these bedrolls are made of a unique formulation using compostable material, which will assimilate quickly in the soil compared to conventional plastics.

“It is also published by the research group that ingredients of such material will also enhance the fertility of the soil. Hence, such material as packaging may help the environment and also reduce the carbon footprint,” he said.

“The Research Group is working with NFR to replace other single-use plastic products with compostable ones. It is important to mention that IIT Guwahati is well-equipped to provide solutions on biodegradable plastics. We are working to provide antimicrobial/anti-fungal packaging products which are unique in this class,” Katiyar pointed out.