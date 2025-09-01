Indian Railways To Introduce Parcel Special Trains To Boost Trade And Economy

New Delhi: Indian Railways is set to launch dedicated parcel special trains to make goods transportation faster and more efficient.
Replacing parcel coaches attached to passenger trains, these trains will operate solely for cargo, ensuring timely delivery and more space for traders. Officials said the initiative will begin with a trial run before being implemented regularly.
Currently, parcel booking is handled through Ventilator Parcel Units (VPU) or Seating-cum-Luggage Racks (SLR) in passenger trains. However, their limited capacity often delays consignments or leaves goods undelivered, causing losses to traders.
According to officials of the parcel department of the railway, the highest parcel booking from Delhi is for Varanasi, Patna, Howrah, Mumbai, Kerala, Surat, Baroda and other states. These routes are traditionally very important for transporting textiles, medicines, electronic goods, readymade garments, machinery and food products.
Railways had earlier introduced parcel special trains during the COVID-19 lockdown, to transport essentials like milk, medicines, medical equipment, masks, sanitisers and food items. The move proved successful and led to rising demand from traders for permanent parcel services.
According to officials of the Public Relations Department of Railways, under the new plan, parcel special trains may run from Delhi again. Currently, it will be started as a trial. A parcel special train may run from Delhi to Howrah via Varanasi, Patna, while another is expected from Delhi to Mumbai via Kota, Baroda and Surat. These trains will have only parcel coaches, which will make the loading and unloading process of goods faster and easier.
Railway officials said the move will strengthen the economy and revolutionise the logistics sector, increasing trust among small and medium traders while enhancing customer satisfaction through on-time delivery. “This step will benefit businessmen, industries, and consumers alike, while giving a strong push to business activities nationwide,” an official said.
