Indian Railways To Introduce Parcel Special Trains To Boost Trade And Economy

New Delhi: Indian Railways is set to launch dedicated parcel special trains to make goods transportation faster and more efficient.

Replacing parcel coaches attached to passenger trains, these trains will operate solely for cargo, ensuring timely delivery and more space for traders. Officials said the initiative will begin with a trial run before being implemented regularly.

Currently, parcel booking is handled through Ventilator Parcel Units (VPU) or Seating-cum-Luggage Racks (SLR) in passenger trains. However, their limited capacity often delays consignments or leaves goods undelivered, causing losses to traders.

According to officials of the parcel department of the railway, the highest parcel booking from Delhi is for Varanasi, Patna, Howrah, Mumbai, Kerala, Surat, Baroda and other states. These routes are traditionally very important for transporting textiles, medicines, electronic goods, readymade garments, machinery and food products.

Railways had earlier introduced parcel special trains during the COVID-19 lockdown, to transport essentials like milk, medicines, medical equipment, masks, sanitisers and food items. The move proved successful and led to rising demand from traders for permanent parcel services.