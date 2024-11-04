ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways To Implement AI Technology To Address Passenger Complaints About Dirty Bedrolls

New Delhi: Railways will induct Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to resolve passengers’ grievances regarding dirty bedrolls, which are provided by air-conditioned coaches during travelling. Sharing the details about the AI system, Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North West Railway, told ETV Bharat, “Tenders will be called for Jaipur and Jodhpur soon for implementation of AI-based linen cleaning segregation.”

The system will be implemented as a pilot project in this zone, Jaipur and Jodhpur soon. The railways have decided to take help from an AI system to address passengers’ grievances regarding dirty bedrolls, which they often complain about being provided dirty bedrolls at AC coaches during travel.

The railway officers said the initiative will be first introduced in the Jaipur and Jodhpur divisions. The system has already been introduced in Pune.

To check the bedrolls with the help of sensors and cameras, AI devices will be installed at the laundry in Jaipur and Jodhpur. This device will help to inspect the condition of the bedrolls before washing and after washing whether the bedrolls washed as per requirement or not, the officials said.

The travellers of AC coaches complain on social media or other online platforms several times regarding dirty bedrolls, bedsheets, pillows and napkins, which are provided in trains during the travel.

A passenger, Kirti Swagat Mohanty complained recently on social media X, “This is to bring kind attention, the quality of bedroll served in the train is the worst in quality, also the blanket is not available in the AC Coaches, Kindly look into the matter.”