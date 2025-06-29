ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Ticket Booking Gets Smarter: New Charting System, Tatkal Ticketing, What More?

New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced a series of initiatives to make the reservation system easier with a focus on passengers' convenience.

This will include charting of waitlisted tickets at least eight hours before a train's departure instead of the present four hours. There is also a multilingual system for bookings and enquiries, enhanced security for tatkal booking and upgradation of the reservation procedure.

While recently reviewing the progress of these reforms, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised that the ticketing system should be "smart, transparent, accessible, and efficient" with a focus on passenger convenience. The system must ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience to passengers, the minister said.

The host of steps reflect the continuous efforts of Indian Railways to modernise its systems and make them more citizen friendly.