Indian Railways Ticket Booking Gets Smarter: New Charting System, Tatkal Ticketing, What More?

New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced a series of initiatives to make the reservation system easier with a focus on passengers' convenience.
This will include charting of waitlisted tickets at least eight hours before a train's departure instead of the present four hours. There is also a multilingual system for bookings and enquiries, enhanced security for tatkal booking and upgradation of the reservation procedure.
While recently reviewing the progress of these reforms, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised that the ticketing system should be "smart, transparent, accessible, and efficient" with a focus on passenger convenience. The system must ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience to passengers, the minister said.
The host of steps reflect the continuous efforts of Indian Railways to modernise its systems and make them more citizen friendly.
Charting of waitlisted tickets 8 hours before journey:
- Presently, reservation chart is prepared four hours before the departure of the train, creating uncertainty among passengers. It creates serious problems for people reaching the station from faraway places.
- The railway board has proposed preparing the reservation chart eight hours before the train's departure. For trains departing before 2 pm, the chart will be prepared the previous day at 9 pm itself.
- The Railway Minister agreed with this proposal and directed the board to start implementing this in phases so as to rule out disruption.
- This move will reduce uncertainties for passengers with waitlisted tickets. The passengers will get the first update on waitlist status well in advance.
- Passengers can travel from remote locations to board the long-distance train well in advance. Also, they can get more time to make alternative arrangements in case the waitlisted ticket is not confirmed.
Modern Passenger Reservation System by December 2025
- The upgradation of the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) is being executed for the last few months by CRIS.
- The new upgraded PRS design is agile, flexible and scalable to handle 10 times the current load.
- It will significantly enhance the ticket booking capacity.
- The new PRS will allow over 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, an increase of roughly five times from 32,000 tickets per minute in the current PRS.
- The ticket enquiry capacity will jump 10 times from 4 lakh to over 40 lakh per enquiry in a minute.
- The new PRS also has a multilingual and user-friendly booking and enquiry interface.
- Users will be able to submit their choice of seat and see the fare calendar. It also has integrated facilities for Divyangjan, students and patients.
Tatkal Booking only for Verified Users
- Only authenticated users will be able to book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC website and mobile app from July 1, 2025.
- OTP-based authentication will be done for Tatkal bookings from the end of July.
- Authentication should be done using Aadhaar Card or any other government ID available in the user’s DigiLocker account.