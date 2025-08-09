Indian Railways Introduces 'Round Trip Package' With 20% Discount On Return Fare

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: If you are planning to book train tickets during the upcoming festivals of Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways has an offer for you.

The Railways has introduced a 'Round Trip Package' scheme under which passengers can avail a 20 per cent discount on the base fare of the return journey.

A senior Railway official told ETV Bharat that the scheme is initially formulated on an experimental basis to avoid extra passenger rush, ensure hassle-free bookings as well as utilise the special trains during the festival period.

The railway ministry, according to the official, has decided to facilitate passengers and redistribute the peak traffic for a larger range during peak festival seasons like Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, and ensure utilisation of trains, including special ones, on either side.

“It has been decided to formulate an experimental scheme named as round trip package for festival rush on a discounted fare. This scheme will be applicable for those passengers who choose their return journey during the prescribed period,” the official said.

Total Discount

A total rebate of 20 per cent will be granted on the base fare of the return journey only. Booking under this scheme will be for the same class and the same O-D (Origin-Destination) pair for both onward and return journeys.

Scheme applicable

Under this scheme, rebates will be applicable when tickets are booked for both onward and return journeys for the same set of passengers. Passenger details of the return journey will be the same as on the onward journey.

Booking periods

The Round Trip Package is effective from August 14, 2025, with bookings for the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) starting October 13. Onward tickets will be booked first for the train start date between October 13 and 26, and subsequently, return journey tickets will be booked by using the connecting journey feature for the train start date between November 17 and December 1. The advance reservation period will not be applicable for the booking of the return journey.

Terms and Conditions

These booking tickets will be permissible only for confirmed tickets in both directions. No refund of fare will be permissible for the tickets booked under this scheme. This scheme will be allowed for all classes and in all trains, including special trains (trains on demand), except trains having Flexi Fare.

No modification will be allowed on these tickets in either of the journeys.

No discount, Rail travel coupons, Voucher-based booking, Passes or PTOs will be admissible during return journey booking on concessional fare.

Both onward and return journey tickets must be booked using the same mode-either internet (online) booking or counter booking at reservation offices

No additional fare collection will be performed if any arise during charting for these PNRs.

The scheme announcement comes days after Indian Railways said it was undertaking a complete revamp of the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) involving upgradation and replacement of hardware, software, network equipment, security infrastructure and functionalities on new technology with a design capable of handling new features. The existing PRS system dates back to 2010 and is due for improvement.