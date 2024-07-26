Indian Railways Prioritises Safety With Rs 1,112.57 Crore Allocation For Kavach

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance safety across its vast network, Indian Railways has earmarked Rs 1,112.57 crore for the deployment of the Kavach anti-collision system. This development comes as part of a broader safety initiative with the government planning to invest Rs 1.08 lakh crore in various safety-related activities, according to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
"Kavach will be a major part of the safety budget allocation. Kavach 4.0 was approved last week, which will be a breakthrough in the upcoming time. The country's network will be diversified with Kavach Technology. Rapid installation of Kavach technology will take place," Minister Vaishnaw stated.
Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, has been implemented on 1465 route kilometres and 144 locomotives. Current progress includes its deployment on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors, covering approximately 3000 route kilometres.
The Kavach system aids loco pilots by automatically applying brakes if necessary and ensures safe train operation during adverse weather conditions. Certified for Safety Integrity Level-4, Kavach significantly reduces the probability of train collisions in block sections and on running lines at stations through its advanced features.
"The implementation of Kavach involves numerous activities, including the installation of station Kavach at every station, RFID tags throughout the track length, telecom towers throughout the section, laying of optical fibre cables along the track and provision of Loco Kavach on every locomotive running on Indian Railways," detailed Minister Vaishnaw in a reply to the Lok Sabha.
The recent approval of Kavach 4.0 by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) marks a substantial advancement in railway safety. This version covers all major features required for India's diverse railway network, paving the way for its rapid and widespread installation.
With this significant investment and the deployment of cutting-edge technology, Indian Railways aims to dramatically improve safety standards, ensuring the well-being of passengers and the smooth operation of trains across the nation.
