Railways' LHB Coaches Provide More Safety, Speed, Seating Capacity To Passengers

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle the growing passenger flow, the railways will augment Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with many safety features and capacity for providing a comfortable journey to the travellers. These coaches have Lightweight design which improves its speed, more seating capacity, anti-climbing arrangement, air suspension (secondary) with failure indication system, less corrosive shell as compared to the conventional ICF coaches.

Elaborating the safety features, a senior officer of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai told ETV Bharat, “The replacing the conventional ICF coaches with LHB coaches makes a better move in the railway development. LHB coaches are designed to offer enhanced safety features including an anti-telescopic structure that prevents serious damage in case of collision. And these coaches will have around 80 seating capacity. However, ICF coaches have only 72 seating facilities. This increases at least 8 more seating capacity in a coach.”

Currently, there has been a huge passenger rush in general and sleeper class coaches travel from one place to another and people don’t get proper conformed tickets so they have to face many difficulties but once these new coaches are added in the trains, travellers will get some relief.

Talking on adding extra coaches, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relation Officer, North Central Railway told ETV Bharat, “Adding extra coaches with regular trains will definitely help passengers to get more options for travel. But a length of 22 coaches will be added in a train because most of the platforms are built to halt 22 coaches. If the railway will add more coaches then passengers will have to face inconvenience to get in and out in trains from the extreme end of the platform. So the railway has limitations to add coaches because of the platform’s size.”

The railway has to increase not only coaches but trains also to accommodate more and more passengers especially during the festival, summer, and winter seasons, railway officials said.

These LHB coaches have a strong coupling system which provides train more safety especially during any untoward incident or collision that prevents climbing from one bogie to another. Travellers can also experience greater comfort due to advanced suspension systems, ensuring a smoother journey, and these are capable of operating at higher speeds which help to reduce travel time, and most importantly these coaches are spacious for passengers. Earlier, it has been noticed that during the collision, several bogies climbed each other which caused more damage to trains as well as passengers, railway officials informed.

As per railways, the occupancy pattern of trains is not uniform throughout the year and it varies over lean and peak periods. During peak rush periods the occupancy of the trains especially on popular routes remains full whereas during lean periods and on less popular routes, there is sub optimal utilization. Traffic patterns of the trains running on railways are monitored on a regular basis and to cater to additional demand, load of existing trains are augmented, special trains are run, new trains are introduced, and frequency of existing trains is increased subject to operational feasibility.

What Railway says:

As railways informed Parliament, Railways has proliferated technologically superior LHB coaches with better riding, improved aesthetics and features like Lightweight design, Anti climbing arrangement, Air suspension (Secondary) with failure indication system, less corrosive shell as compared to the conventional ICF coaches. The production of LHB coaches has continually increased during the years and more than 43495 LHB coaches have been manufactured till December 2024. Further, all ICF rakes are planned to be replaced with LHB rakes in phases. Besides, Railways has also introduced Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains with enhanced safety features and modern passenger amenities.

What Railway Minister says: