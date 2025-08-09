345 Wagons, 4.5 KM Long: Indian Railways Launches Asia's Longest-Ever Freight Train 'Rudrastra'

Chandauli (UP): The Indian Railways has set a new record by running its longest-ever freight train comprising 345 wagons run by seven engines, making it the longest such train in Asia.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Division (DDU) of East Central Railway achieved the milestone by successfully operating ‘Rudrastra’, a 4.5 km train made by joining six box rakes together.

"'Rudrastra' was successfully run from Ganjkhwaja station of the DDU Division. This freight train was about 4.5 km long, which is the longest freight train of Indian Railways. It covered a distance of 200 km from Ganjkhwaja station to Garhwa Road station in 5 hours at an average speed of 40 km," a railway official said.

Sharing a video of the trial run on X, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “'Rudrastra’ - Bharat's longest freight train (4.5 km long)." According to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Uday Singh Meena, freight trains will be sent from the DDU Division to the Dhanbad Division for quick loading and transportation of goods.

"This is a new experiment, which will make freight transportation and loading quick. This will not only save resources but also time. Indian Railways will benefit from this," Meena said.

“The trial run was conducted from the Ganjkhwaja railway station in Chandauli to Garhwa in Jharkhand on Thursday, covering a distance of 209 km in 5 hours 10 minutes at an average speed of 40.50 km per hour," PTI reported, quoting Meena.

Rudrastra was prepared by adding three long-haul (two goods trains each) racks. A total of 345 wagons were included in it, with 72 tonnes of goods loaded in one empty wagon, he said. “Two engines were attached in front and one with each rack after every 59 bogeys. In all, seven engines were used. One rack had 59 bogeys. In a way, five goods trains were lined up one after the other with the first goods train having two engines,” Meena said. There are five divisions in East Central Railway -- DDU, Dhanbad, Danapur, Samastipur and Sonpur.

World's Longest Freight Train

The longest freight train ever was 7.353 km 24,123 ft 11.61 in) long, and consisted of 682 ore cars pushed by 8 powerful diesel-electric locomotives. Assembled by BHP Iron Ore in Australia, according to Guinness World Records.

"The train travelled 275 km from the company's Newman and Yandi mines to Port Hedland, Western Australia, on 21 June 2001. The train was also the heaviest ever, weighing an incredible 99,732.1 metric tonnes. It had an amazing 5,648 wheels," reads the Guinness World Records website.