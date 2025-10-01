ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Launches First Ever Container Train Service; Check Schedule And Route

New Delhi: The Indian Railways and the Container Corporation of India Limited have launched the first ever Assured Transit Time container train service with an assured transit time marking a historic milestone in freight transportation.

The special container train launched on a pilot basis on October 1 will operate from ICD Tughlakabad Terminal, Delhi, to the CTCS Kolkata via Agra and Kanpur terminals of Container Corporation of India Limited- CONCOR. The country's first ever container train is aimed to ensure a guaranteed transit time of 120 hours. The train will operate every Wednesday and Saturday.

According to railway officials, goods will be collected and shipped en masse in Agra and Kanpur under a hub-and-spoke model. Additionally, haulage charges have been waived for empty wagons transported from Tughlakabad in Delhi to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.