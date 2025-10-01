ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Launches First Ever Container Train Service; Check Schedule And Route

According to the Railways, the container train will operate from ICD Tughlakabad Terminal, Delhi, to the CTCS Kolkata via Agra and Kanpur terminals.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 1, 2025 at 12:14 PM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways and the Container Corporation of India Limited have launched the first ever Assured Transit Time container train service with an assured transit time marking a historic milestone in freight transportation.

The special container train launched on a pilot basis on October 1 will operate from ICD Tughlakabad Terminal, Delhi, to the CTCS Kolkata via Agra and Kanpur terminals of Container Corporation of India Limited- CONCOR. The country's first ever container train is aimed to ensure a guaranteed transit time of 120 hours. The train will operate every Wednesday and Saturday.

According to railway officials, goods will be collected and shipped en masse in Agra and Kanpur under a hub-and-spoke model. Additionally, haulage charges have been waived for empty wagons transported from Tughlakabad in Delhi to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, stated that the service will provide customers with faster, reliable delivery, an alternative to road transport, improved connectivity for goods in Northern India, and primary benefits for early adopters. Furthermore, the project will promote green logistics by shifting freight from road to rail, reducing carbon footprint, he said. The initiative will not only give a new direction to the logistics sector but will also make India's supply chain ecosystem more efficient, modern, and sustainable, added the PRO Northern Railway.

The special container and parcel trains being introduced by Indian Railways will not only improve freight transportation but will also significantly benefit farmers, traders, and industries. The key feature of these trains is assured transit time, ensuring timely delivery of goods. This will ensure time-sensitive cargo such as fresh fruits, vegetables, medicines, and export goods reach markets safely and quickly.

Another major benefit will be reduced costs, as rail is cheaper and more reliable than road transport. Furthermore, this service also avoids road congestion and weather challenges. The model will prove crucial in connecting rural and semi-urban areas to larger markets. This will provide farmers and small traders with better prices and a stable market.

