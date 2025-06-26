Indian Railways Intensify Monsoon Preparedness; Emergency Wagons, Patrolling And Water Level Monitoring In Place

New Delhi: With the onset of rains, the railways are taking special precautions for safe and secure train movement, following which adequate storage of emergency essential items has been ensured near vulnerable spots.

Informing about the preparation, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Eastern Railway, said, “Based on previous years’ monsoon experiences, boulders and quarry dust are loaded in wagons at various stations to provide immediate relief material in special circumstances during heavy rains.”

“Four wagons of boulders and four wagons of quarry dust are kept ready on wheels at Kasganj Station; ten wagons of boulders at Gularbhoj Station; twenty wagons of boulders and ten wagons of quarry dust at Gonda Station; twelve wagons of boulders and four wagons of quarry dust at Nakaha Jungle Station; and twelve wagons of boulders and four wagons of quarry dust at Chhapra Station. These on-wheel materials can be moved immediately in case of any emergency,” he said.

The railways have also intensified patrolling near sensitive tracks and bridges to ensure smooth and safe rail operations during the rains. Monitoring is being done through stationary patrolling and mobile patrolling. Special attention is being paid to those places in the embankments where there has been a problem of erosion in the past years or due to some other reason, damage has occurred, or flood water has risen. The water level of rivers is being monitored for the maintenance of important bridges. An automatic water level measuring device has been installed on the bridges to monitor the water level, officials pointed out

The railways have made adequate arrangements for storing essential emergency materials for the monsoon, such as boulders, quarry dust, coarse sand, cinder, empty cement bags, service girders, wooden sleepers, G.I. wire, generator torches, and tents.

Highlighting the preparation, Shashi Kiran, CPRO, North Western Railways, said, “The railways have made special arrangements to prevent waterlogging in railway underpasses during the rains. It has identified the spots where this issue occurs and made a plan to address the waterlogging problem. Pumps have been installed at 167 RUBs for draining water."

“In case of heavy rainfall and flooding of nearby areas, 328 permanent watchmen have been appointed to stop the traffic from the RUBs and to avoid any untoward incident. The coordination is also being established by communicating with local bodies and panchayats so that the water which flows from the nearby elevated areas and comes into the underpass can be stopped,” he added.

Just after the landslide incident in the Northeast Frontier Railway area, a high-level emergency meeting was convened to review the situation and formulate immediate solutions, attended by senior officials of the railways, State government, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies concerned, the officials said.

According to NF Railway officials, around 100 metres of track were severely affected by the landslide, triggered by the failure of a slope near an adjacent road situated just 15 metres from the railway line.

