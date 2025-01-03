ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Has Highest Number Of Sports Award Winners: Ministry

New Delhi: Indian Railway, as a single organisation, has the highest number of sportspersons who have been bestowed with prestigious sports awards in the country, the Railway Ministry said in a press statement on Thursday.

According to the ministry, in 2024, out of 32 players shortlisted for Arjuna Awards, five came from Indian Railways.

The five were Jyothi Yarraji, Annu Rani, Salima Tete, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, and Aman. They will receive the awards from the President of India at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, it said in a statement to the press.

"With these 5 Arjuna Awards, there are total 183 Arjuna, 28 Padma Shri, 12 Dhyan Chand, 13 Dronacharya and 9 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardees in the basket of Indian Railways, which in itself is the largest number of such awardees for any single organization in India," the ministry said.

Giving credit to its sports wing, Railway Sports Promotion Board, or RSPB, it said that the board has made a huge contributions in promoting sports across the country since 1928.