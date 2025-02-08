ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways' Facilities For Senior Citizens And Women Passengers; Here's What Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said In RS

Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the facilities introduced to ensure hassle-free journey for elderly passengers, women aged 45 and above, and expectant mothers.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 6:47 PM IST

New Delhi: In a bid to make train travel more convenient and comfortable for senior citizen passengers, the Indian Railways offers a range of facilities including lower berth reservation in coaches and dedicated reservation centers, stated Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

As per official data, around 2357.8 crore passengers of all age groups including senior citizens travelled in trains between 2020 and 2024.

The Railways has made provision to automatically allot lower berths to senior citizens and female passengers aged 45 years and above, even if no preference is mentioned, subject to availability of seats at the time of booking, to provide safe and convenient journey to them, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha in response to a query.

Highlighting the initiative specifically designed for senior citizens, women and expectant mothers, Vaishnaw said, "There is now a combined reservation quota of 6-7 lower berths per coach in Sleeper class, 4-5 lower berths per coach each in AC 3-tier (3AC) and 3-4 lower berths per coach in AC 2-tier (2AC) classes (depending on the number of coaches of that class in the train) for senior citizens, female passengers aged 45 years and above and pregnant women."

Apart from this, any lower berth falling vacant during the journey is being allotted to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women on priority. For suburban sections, unreserved seating is available in the second-class general compartments, the Railway Minister said.

The Railways strives to provide affordable services to all strata of the society and, in the process, gave subsidies of Rs 56,993 crore on passenger tickets in 2022-23. This amounts to an average concession of 46 per cent to every person travelling with the Railways, Vaishnaw added.

Passenger Reservation System

The Railway is providing separate counters at various Passenger Reservation System (PRS) centers for dealing with the reservation requisitions received from senior citizens, subject to demand pattern and availability of counters, he informed.

Battery Operated Vehicles

Additionally, Battery-Operated Vehicles (BOVs) have also been introduced at some important stations for senior citizens, divyang, sick passengers and pregnant women.

Wheel Chair Facility

Wheelchairs for senior citizens and divyang have also been made available at railway stations. This apart, there is provision of ramps, lifts, escalators, signage, 'May I Help Booths' at various stations, the minister informed.

