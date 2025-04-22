ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways To Carry Out Special Safety Drives To Ensure Precautions To Be Followed

New Delhi: To enhance the safety and security of passengers’ journeys through trains, the railway will carry out special safety drives to ensure that the precautions are being followed by the employees while executing the maintenance works.

As per railway officials, the railway has been emphasising the safety of train operations, following which special drives are to be carried out by the officials or supervisors on precautions to be followed by the employees and contract workers while executing the maintenance works and on loading/unloading activities.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railways, has instructed the officials to focus on crew working hours, do meticulous analysis on the preparation of duty rosters of loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and guards to minimise the crew working hours and to provide the proper rest at the proper time.

Similarly, several zones are working to complete fencing work along the tracks to prevent stray cattle from coming onto the tracks and getting stuck between moving trains. “Once fencing work gets completed, the safety aspects along the tracks are improved, apart from the increase in speeding of the trains and punctuality also gets improved further,” Railway officials said.

The railway has asked the officials to identify the vulnerable locations first and plan to execute to complete the fencing works in the target time, which will improve safety in train operations by minimising trespassing of cattle and vehicles.

To enhance the security arrangements, Manoj Yadava, Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), reviewed the ongoing up-gradation of infrastructure and functioning within the Northeast Frontier zone, which is a strategically sensitive zone of Indian Railways, shares International Borders with several neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, China and Myanmar.