New Delhi: Indian Railways' new ticketing system, reducing the number of waiting list tickets issued during bookings, has brought major relief to passengers.

According to officials, the new system allocated only 25 per cent of the total available seats as waiting list tickets, which increased the chances of confirmation up to 75 per cent.

“This change is based on data analysis and travel trends, and it’s helping ensure maximum utilisation of seats. Passengers now receive clearer information before their journey, and we’ve seen a reduction in unnecessary crowding,” said Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway.

Indian Railways Boosts Confirmed Seats By 75% For Passengers After Waiting List Cap (ETV Bharat)

Improved transparency, greater certainty

The overhaul particularly benefits travellers during peak festival seasons, holidays, and emergencies, the CPRO said, adding that the improved system brings greater transparency and predictability in seat allocation, easing travel for senior citizens, women, and families travelling with children.

Previously, passengers with unconfirmed tickets often had to cancel their trips or pay premium prices for last-minute Tatkal bookings. “The new cap on waiting tickets has not only increased confirmation rates but also ensured charts are prepared earlier,” Upadhyay said.

Better seat management, real-time updates

The Railways has also streamlined seat management after chart preparation, making it easier to reallocate seats to RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) passengers if a confirmed ticket holder cancels or doesn’t board.

“If no RAC passengers are available, it becomes eligible for current booking, even after the train has departed from its origin station,” the CRPO said. Passengers can check availability and book these seats through the railway app or by visiting a station counter.

‘Trust, convenience, and comfort’

“This initiative is a big step toward passenger convenience. People are beginning to trust the system more, as it offers better chances of confirmed seats and a more comfortable travel experience. We expect this system to improve further in the future,” Upadhyay said.

“By using data-driven strategies and real-time monitoring, Indian Railways is working to make every available seat count and every journey smoother, he added.