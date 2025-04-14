ETV Bharat / bharat

PDP's Mehbooba, Congress' Naseer Hussain Flag Haj Quota 'Cut', Ask Govt To Take Up Matter With Saudi

Congress leader Naseer Hussain urged Jaishankar to immediately initiate talks with the Saudi authorities as 52,000 Indian pilgrims' Haj slots had been "cancelled despite payments.

Congress general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain
Congress general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 14, 2025 at 9:08 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Sunday claimed reports emerging from Saudi Arabia indicated that India's Haj quota had been abruptly cut and urged the government to take up the issue with its Saudi counterpart. However, there was no official word from the government on the matter.

Congress general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain said he was shocked to learn that 52,000 Indian pilgrims' Haj slots had been "cancelled despite payments". "I urge Hon'ble Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to immediately initiate talks with the Saudi authorities to find a solution and ensure India gets back the slots. India's large Muslim population deserves larger number of slots!" he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti also flagged the issue. "Disturbing news emerging from Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that 80 per cent of India's private Haj quota has been cut abruptly. This sudden decision is causing immense distress for pilgrims and tour operators across the country," she said in a post on X.

"Urge the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately intervene by taking up this matter with the Saudi government to seek a resolution," she added. Union Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar was on a visit to Saudi Arabia last week to review the preparations being made for Haj.

Kumar had expressed satisfaction over the hygienic, stress-free stay facilities being ensured for a smooth pilgrimage experience. Of the total Haj pilgrims' quota allocated to India, 70 per cent will be handled by the Haj Committee of India while the remainder will be allocated to private Haj Group Organisers, according to the government's Haj Policy for 2025.

The ministry has said a quota of 1,75,025 (1.75 lakh) was allotted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to India for 2025.

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Sunday claimed reports emerging from Saudi Arabia indicated that India's Haj quota had been abruptly cut and urged the government to take up the issue with its Saudi counterpart. However, there was no official word from the government on the matter.

Congress general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain said he was shocked to learn that 52,000 Indian pilgrims' Haj slots had been "cancelled despite payments". "I urge Hon'ble Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to immediately initiate talks with the Saudi authorities to find a solution and ensure India gets back the slots. India's large Muslim population deserves larger number of slots!" he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti also flagged the issue. "Disturbing news emerging from Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that 80 per cent of India's private Haj quota has been cut abruptly. This sudden decision is causing immense distress for pilgrims and tour operators across the country," she said in a post on X.

"Urge the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately intervene by taking up this matter with the Saudi government to seek a resolution," she added. Union Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar was on a visit to Saudi Arabia last week to review the preparations being made for Haj.

Kumar had expressed satisfaction over the hygienic, stress-free stay facilities being ensured for a smooth pilgrimage experience. Of the total Haj pilgrims' quota allocated to India, 70 per cent will be handled by the Haj Committee of India while the remainder will be allocated to private Haj Group Organisers, according to the government's Haj Policy for 2025.

The ministry has said a quota of 1,75,025 (1.75 lakh) was allotted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to India for 2025.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESS SECRETARY HUSSAINEXTERNAL AFFAIRS DR S JAISHANKARHAJ QUOTAINDIAN PILGRIMS HAJ SLOTS CANCELLED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.