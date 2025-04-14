PDP's Mehbooba, Congress' Naseer Hussain Flag Haj Quota 'Cut', Ask Govt To Take Up Matter With Saudi

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Sunday claimed reports emerging from Saudi Arabia indicated that India's Haj quota had been abruptly cut and urged the government to take up the issue with its Saudi counterpart. However, there was no official word from the government on the matter.

Congress general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain said he was shocked to learn that 52,000 Indian pilgrims' Haj slots had been "cancelled despite payments". "I urge Hon'ble Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to immediately initiate talks with the Saudi authorities to find a solution and ensure India gets back the slots. India's large Muslim population deserves larger number of slots!" he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti also flagged the issue. "Disturbing news emerging from Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that 80 per cent of India's private Haj quota has been cut abruptly. This sudden decision is causing immense distress for pilgrims and tour operators across the country," she said in a post on X.

"Urge the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately intervene by taking up this matter with the Saudi government to seek a resolution," she added. Union Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar was on a visit to Saudi Arabia last week to review the preparations being made for Haj.

Kumar had expressed satisfaction over the hygienic, stress-free stay facilities being ensured for a smooth pilgrimage experience. Of the total Haj pilgrims' quota allocated to India, 70 per cent will be handled by the Haj Committee of India while the remainder will be allocated to private Haj Group Organisers, according to the government's Haj Policy for 2025.

The ministry has said a quota of 1,75,025 (1.75 lakh) was allotted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to India for 2025.