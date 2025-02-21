ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian, Pakistani Armies Hold Talks Along LoC; Agree To Stick To Ceasefire Agreement

The brigade-commander-level meeting took place at the Chakkan-Da-Bagh crossing point, where both sides agreed to maintain peace along the borders per the 2021 ceasefire agreement.

India, Pakistan Army Hold Talks Along LoC; Agree To Stick To Ceasefire Agreement
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 6:59 PM IST

Srinagar: The Indian and Pakistani armies on Friday held a flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence sources said. The meeting aimed to reduce the increasing tension following recent incidents of alleged cease-fire violations, including firing and IED attacks, they said.

The brigade-commander-level meeting took place in the Chakkan-Da-Bagh crossing point area, and both sides agreed to maintain peace along the borders as per the ceasefire agreement of 2021, according to sources. The 75-minute-long meeting started around 11 am and was held in a congenial atmosphere, said officials, adding that the discussions were “friendly” but didn’t further details.

Quoting sources, PTI reported that the Indian side delegation lodged a "strong protest" over the recent "unprovoked" cross-border firing incidents, "infiltration attempts by terrorists" and "smuggling of narcotics and weapons.

The ceasefire violations along the borders of Jammu and Kashmir have been rare since the two countries renewed an agreement on February 25, 2021, but, soldiers from both sides traded gunfire recently, and a land mine blast killed two Indian troops earlier this month.

Two army personnel were also injured in separate incidents of small arms firing from across the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on February 10 and 14, while two more army personnel were injured in separate landmine explosions in Poonch in the past week.

The extent of damage on the Pakistan side in the retaliatory action was not known immediately, but the officials said the enemy forces also suffered “heavy casualties”, PTI reported.

The army and the security forces have been maintaining high vigilance on the LoC and the hinterland because the traditional infiltration routes have remained open this winter due to scant snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired two security review meetings on J&K recently, and he directed the forces to ensure zero infiltration and zero tolerance for terrorists.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also chaired two security meetings recently, one in Srinagar and the other in Jammu. He asked the police and the security forces to dismantle the terror ecosystem by targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers. (With inputs from agencies)

Read More

  1. 'Smart Fencing' On Indo-Pak Border To Enhance Security, Thwart Infiltration
  2. BSF's 'Operation Sard Hawa' To Thwart Infiltration During Fog

Srinagar: The Indian and Pakistani armies on Friday held a flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence sources said. The meeting aimed to reduce the increasing tension following recent incidents of alleged cease-fire violations, including firing and IED attacks, they said.

The brigade-commander-level meeting took place in the Chakkan-Da-Bagh crossing point area, and both sides agreed to maintain peace along the borders as per the ceasefire agreement of 2021, according to sources. The 75-minute-long meeting started around 11 am and was held in a congenial atmosphere, said officials, adding that the discussions were “friendly” but didn’t further details.

Quoting sources, PTI reported that the Indian side delegation lodged a "strong protest" over the recent "unprovoked" cross-border firing incidents, "infiltration attempts by terrorists" and "smuggling of narcotics and weapons.

The ceasefire violations along the borders of Jammu and Kashmir have been rare since the two countries renewed an agreement on February 25, 2021, but, soldiers from both sides traded gunfire recently, and a land mine blast killed two Indian troops earlier this month.

Two army personnel were also injured in separate incidents of small arms firing from across the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on February 10 and 14, while two more army personnel were injured in separate landmine explosions in Poonch in the past week.

The extent of damage on the Pakistan side in the retaliatory action was not known immediately, but the officials said the enemy forces also suffered “heavy casualties”, PTI reported.

The army and the security forces have been maintaining high vigilance on the LoC and the hinterland because the traditional infiltration routes have remained open this winter due to scant snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired two security review meetings on J&K recently, and he directed the forces to ensure zero infiltration and zero tolerance for terrorists.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also chaired two security meetings recently, one in Srinagar and the other in Jammu. He asked the police and the security forces to dismantle the terror ecosystem by targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers. (With inputs from agencies)

Read More

  1. 'Smart Fencing' On Indo-Pak Border To Enhance Security, Thwart Infiltration
  2. BSF's 'Operation Sard Hawa' To Thwart Infiltration During Fog

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA AND PAKISTAN HOLD TALKSINDIA PAKISTAN ARMY TALKSINDIA PAKISTAN CEASEFIRE AGREEMENTINDIA PAKISTAN CEASEFIRE MEETING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.