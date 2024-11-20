ETV Bharat / bharat

Strangled, Stuffed In Boot, Abandoned 150 KM Away: How Harshita Brella Was Murdered By Husband In England

Hyderabad: In the murder of 24-year-old India-origin woman Harshita Brella in England, UK Police believe the victim's 23-year-old husband and alleged killer Pankaj Lamba has fled the country.

Harshita, originally from Delhi, was murdered in Corby town on the evening of Sunday, November 10 by Pankaj, according to Northamptonshire Police, who also say that post-mortem revealed she had been strangled.

Detectives suspect that after murdering Harshita, Pankaj stuffed her body in the boot of his car, drove nearly 150 km away from Corby and left it parked on Brisbane Road in Ilford. They believe Pankaj then fled the country. Harshita's body was found abandoned in east London, in the early hours of Thursday, November 14.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, senior investigating officer in the case, said his team is working closely to secure justice for Harshita. “Our inquiries have established that Pankaj Lamba drove a Silver Vauxhall Corsa from Corby to Ilford sometime on the morning of Monday, November 11. We suspect Harshita’s body had been placed in the boot of the vehicle by Lamba before leaving Corby. Lamba then abandoned the vehicle in Brisbane Road, Ilford and made his getaway," he said in the latest statement issued by the Northamptonshire Police.

“We are continuing to appeal for information and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or had any sightings of Pankaj Lamba in Corby, Ilford or elsewhere in the days leading up to the discovery of Harshita’s body, to contact police as soon as possible. Any information, no matter how small, may be relevant to the investigation and help us get justice for Harshita," the officer said.

A victim of domestic violence

Harshita married Pankaj in August 2023 and moved to the UK in April this year where she worked at a warehouse while Pankaj was studying. According to the deceased's family, Harshita had been a victim of domestic abuse in her short married life.