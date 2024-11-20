Strangled, Stuffed In Boot, Abandoned 150 KM Away: How Harshita Brella Was Murdered By Husband In England

Hyderabad: In the murder of 24-year-old India-origin woman Harshita Brella in England, UK Police believe the victim's 23-year-old husband and alleged killer Pankaj Lamba has fled the country.
Harshita, originally from Delhi, was murdered in Corby town on the evening of Sunday, November 10 by Pankaj, according to Northamptonshire Police, who also say that post-mortem revealed she had been strangled.
Detectives suspect that after murdering Harshita, Pankaj stuffed her body in the boot of his car, drove nearly 150 km away from Corby and left it parked on Brisbane Road in Ilford. They believe Pankaj then fled the country. Harshita's body was found abandoned in east London, in the early hours of Thursday, November 14.
Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, senior investigating officer in the case, said his team is working closely to secure justice for Harshita. “Our inquiries have established that Pankaj Lamba drove a Silver Vauxhall Corsa from Corby to Ilford sometime on the morning of Monday, November 11. We suspect Harshita’s body had been placed in the boot of the vehicle by Lamba before leaving Corby. Lamba then abandoned the vehicle in Brisbane Road, Ilford and made his getaway," he said in the latest statement issued by the Northamptonshire Police.
“We are continuing to appeal for information and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or had any sightings of Pankaj Lamba in Corby, Ilford or elsewhere in the days leading up to the discovery of Harshita’s body, to contact police as soon as possible. Any information, no matter how small, may be relevant to the investigation and help us get justice for Harshita," the officer said.
A victim of domestic violence
Harshita married Pankaj in August 2023 and moved to the UK in April this year where she worked at a warehouse while Pankaj was studying. According to the deceased's family, Harshita had been a victim of domestic abuse in her short married life.
At the end of August, she had called her father Satbir Brella to inform him that she had run away because her husband was violent. Her family, as per reports, said Pankaj complained about Harshita failing to make food on time and that she was "talking to her mother too much".
Northamptonshire police also confirmed that Harshita had previously been the victim of domestic violence and in early September was made subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.
Parents seek justice
Harshita Brella's parents have sought justice for their daughter. “I want my son-in-law to be brought to justice and I want my daughter’s body brought home," Harshita's father Satbir Brella told BBC.
As per the family, their last conversation with Harshita happened on November 10, when she told them she had made dinner and was waiting for Pankaj to return home.
For the next two days, Harshita's phone was switched off after which the anxious family contacted the local police in Northamptonshire. As police officials started looking for her, they discovered her body and launched a murder investigation.
Northamptonshire police say "more than 60 detectives are working on the case and are continuing to follow numerous lines of inquiry, including house to house, property searches, CCTV and ANPR (automatic number plate recognition)”.
'Police did not do enough'
Harshita's elder sister Sonia Dabas told The Guardian from Delhi that the police "did not do enough to help her or protect my sister". "She was very innocent, so kindhearted but just a kid really. She reported her abuse but the police processes just made her feel even more scared and alone. It drove her back to Pankaj," Sonia was quoted saying in the report.
