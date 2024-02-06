Loading...

Singapore: Indian Origin Man Fined for Molesting Production Crew Member

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 6, 2024, 8:29 AM IST

Singapore: Indian Origin Man Fined for Molesting Production Crew Member

Two other charges were considered during the sentencing of Sivabalan Siva Prasad Menon, who had 15 cups of whisky before assaulting the female in 2022.

Singapore: A 42-year-old Indian-origin singer was fined 3,000 Singaporean dollars for molesting a female freelance production crew member after a show at the Mediacorp Campus in Singapore, according to a media report on Tuesday. Two other charges, including one more molestation charge, were considered during the sentencing of Sivabalan Siva Prasad Menon, who had consumed up to 15 cups of whisky before molesting the female in 2022, The Straits Times reported.

The woman cannot be named due to a gag order and details about the show were not disclosed in court documents. The report had also not disclose the exact date when the crime took place to protect the victim's identity. During the court hearing, Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Teo said that Sivabalan had up to 15 cups of whisky and became intoxicated on the day of the crime.

After the show ended at 12.20 am, the victim and a male friend waited for a lift in basement 1 of the campus. The lift doors opened and the accused walked out of the lift. When he saw the victim, he walked towards her, grabbed her by the jaw and kissed her once on her right cheek as the victim tried to pull away, said the law officer. The victim told Sivabalan that she did not like being treated in such a manner. Her friend then stood between them and told Sivabalan to leave. The victim and her friend walked away before they called for the next lift.

The two also noticed that Sivabalan, who left the vicinity soon after, reeked of alcohol. They went to a room for production crew members, where the victim cried and hyperventilated because she felt stressed by the incident, said DPP Teo. The victim alerted the police later that day. For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

Read More

  1. Two Arrested for Raping 25-Year-Old Tourist in West Bengal's Digha
  2. Indian-origin shipyard worker in Singapore jailed for corruption

TAGGED:

SingaporeIndian Origin Man Fined

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.