Indian Non-Profit Working For Girls' Education Among Winners Of Magsaysay Award For 2025

In this undated photo provided by the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, a member of the Foundation to Educate Girls talks to a group in Rajasthan, India. ( Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation via AP )

Manila: An Indian non-profit working for the education of out-of-school girls in remote villages is among the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees, it was announced Sunday.

The Foundation to Educate Girls Globally, widely known as 'Educate Girls,' has made history as the first Indian organisation to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award, a statement from the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation (RMAF) said here.

Considered the Asian equivalent of the Nobel Prize, the Ramon Magsaysay Award recognises the greatness of spirit shown in selfless service to the peoples of Asia.

The other two winners include Shaahina Ali from the Maldives for her environmental work and Flaviano Antonio L Villanueva from the Philippines.

The 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees will each receive a medallion bearing the likeness of President Ramon Magsaysay, a certificate inscribed with their citation, and a cash prize, the statement said.

The 67th Ramon Magsaysay Award Presentation Ceremonies will be held on November 7 at the Metropolitan Theatre in Manila.

'Educate Girls' founded by Safeena Husain has been named for Asia’s premier prize and highest honour for “its commitment to addressing cultural stereotyping through the education of girls and young women, liberating them from the bondage of illiteracy and infusing them with skills, courage, and agency to achieve their full human potential,” the RMAF statement said.

Educate Girls was founded in 2007 by Safeena Husain, a graduate of the London School of Economics, then working in San Francisco, who decided to return home to India to take on the challenge of female illiteracy.

“Starting out in Rajasthan, Educate Girls identified the neediest communities in terms of girls’ education, brought unschooled or out-of-school girls into the classroom, and worked to keep them there until they were able to acquire credentials for higher education and gainful employment,” the statement said.