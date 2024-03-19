Indian Navy's Remotely Piloted Aircraft Crashes in Kochi; No Casualty

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

"At about 5 PM, one Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)/ Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed about one mile short of the runway," it said in a brief statement. It said no injuries or damage to property has been reported.

"Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe," the Navy said. "An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," it added.

