Indian Navy To Induct Ancient Stitched Ship At Karwar Naval Base, Preserving India's Maritime Heritage

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will formally induct and unveil the name of the ancient stitched ship, a recreation of a fifth century ship inspired by a painting from the Ajanta Caves, on Wednesday at Naval Base in Karwar. Union Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will preside over the ceremony.

The project was initiated through a tripartite agreement signed in July 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy and Hodi Innovations, with funding from the Ministry of Culture. The keel laying ceremony of the ship took place on September 10, 2023 and it was launched in February this year at Hodi Shipyard in Goa.

Keel laying ceremony was held in 2023 (Defence PRO)

After induction, Navy will sail this vessel along traditional maritime trade routes, reviving the spirit of ancient Indian seafaring. Preparations for the vessel’s maiden transoceanic voyage from Gujarat to Oman are already underway.

Artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Shri Babu Sankaran, built this ship using traditional methods and raw materials. It is equipped with square sails and steering oars, unlike modern-day ships.

Artisans from Kerala recreated the ship (Defence PRO)

The Indian Navy has overseen the entire project, including concept development, design, technical validation and construction in collaboration with Hodi Innovations and traditional artisans. The design and construction posed unique technical challenges.

As there were no surviving blueprints or physical remnants, the design had to be extrapolated from a two-dimensional artistic iconography. It demanded a unique interdisciplinary approach, combining archaeological interpretation, Naval architecture, hydrodynamic testing and traditional craftsmanship. The hull geometry, rigging and sails had to be reimagined and tested from first principles.

Traditional methods and raw materials were used to built the ship (Defence PRO)

The Navy collaborated with the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, to conduct model testing to validate the vessel’s hydrodynamic behaviour at sea. Also, Navy undertook an in-house structural analysis to assess the wooden mast system, designed and constructed without the use of contemporary materials.

The combination of a stitched hull, square sails, wooden spars and traditional steering mechanisms makes the vessel unlike any ship currently in Naval service anywhere across the world. The successful completion of the construction of the ancient stitched ship represents the completion of the first and most formidable phase, bringing to life, from an artistic depiction, a fully functional sea-going vessel.

The completion of the stitched ship construction not only reaffirms India’s rich shipbuilding legacy but also reflects the Indian Navy’s commitment to preserving and operationalising the living traditions of India’s Maritime Heritage.