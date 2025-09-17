ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy To Buy Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles From Odisha-Based Start-Up

New Delhi: A deep-tech startup based in Odisha has inked a Rs 66-crore contract with the Indian Navy to manufacture indigenously developed Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles.

The start-up, Coratia Technologies, signed the agreement with the Indian Navy last week to supply two different underwater robots -- Jalasimha and Jaladuta, and Navya (ASV) -- enabling sonar-based mapping and real-time data analytics powered by AI and ML, serving a dual-use for defence and civil sectors.

"This is not only a recognition of our capability to design and manufacture mission-critical underwater systems but also symbolises the Navy's relentless efforts to strengthen India's research and innovation ecosystem through well-structured initiatives like the iDEX," said Debendra Pradhan, co-founder & CEO, Coratia Technologies.

The deep-tech robotics startup will supply and maintain its indigenously developed Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (UWROVs). The frugal design delivers advanced capabilities at significantly lower cost, marking India's first cost-efficient underwater robotics breakthrough, a statement from Coratia Technologies said.

"Induction of indigenous UWROVs not only reduces costs and reliance on foreign suppliers but also combats trade restrictions and tariff uncertainties. We're here to unlock new possibilities for defence preparedness and supporting India's blue economy," Biswajit Swain, co-founder & CTO of Coratia Technologies, said.

In July, Coratia Technologies raised Rs 17.4 crore in a pre-Series A round led by MGF Kavachh, supported by Pontaq Ventures India. It plans to deploy the funds to scale up R&D initiatives, IPR and increase exports to tap rising global demand.