Indian Navy Thwarts Attempt of Somali Pirates to Hijack Ships

author img

By PTI

Published : 7 minutes ago

The Indian Navy has successfully thwarted Somali pirates from using ex-MV Ruen, the ship hijacked by them in the Arabian sea in December. The hijacked vessel was intercepted by a Navy warship on March 15.

The Indian Navy has successfully thwarted Somali pirates from using ex-MV Ruen, the ship hijacked by them in the Arabian sea in December. The hijacked vessel was intercepted by a Navy warship on March 15.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has foiled an attempt by Somali pirates by intercepting their vessel in the high seas off the east coast of Somalia, officials said on Saturday. The pirates had sailed out on board a ship that was hijacked around three months ago, they said.

"The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on 14 December, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of piracy on high seas," the Navy said. The vessel was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship on March 15, it said.

The Navy said the vessel opened fire on the warship, which took actions following international law in self defence and to counter piracy with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates' threat to shipping and seafarers.

"The pirates onboard the vessel have been called upon to surrender and release the vessel and any civilians they may be holding against their will," the Navy said in a statement. "The Indian Navy remains committed to maritime security and safety of seafarers in the region," it added.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.