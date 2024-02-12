Indian Navy Responds to Distress Call from Iranian Fishing Vessel, Extends Medical Aid to Crew

New Delhi: The Indian Navy provided critical repair assistance and medical aid to an Iranian fishing vessel that had sustained damages due to a collision with a merchant vessel, the Navy said on Monday.

Iranian fishing vessel 'Ameen', with six crew onboard, operating East of Duqm, sustained damages allegedly due to a collision with a merchant vessel. The fishing vessel sustained extensive damage, including a hull breach leading to water ingress, the Navy said in a post on X.

Responding to the distress call from the Fishing Vessel, an Indian Naval ship deployed in the North Arabian Sea for maritime security operations provided damage control assistance and undertook strengthening of the hull, rendering the boat safe for further transit.

Medical aid was also extended to three injured crew members, the Navy said. "The relentless and persistent efforts of the Indian Navy reaffirm its resolve towards the safety of all vessels and seafarers transiting in the region," it added.

Earlier in January, the firefighting team of the Indian Navy warship, INS Visakhapatnam, successfully brought the fire onboard the merchant vessel Marlin Luanda under control. The crew of the guided missile destroyer was accompanied by the crew of the MV to bring the blaze under control. The visuals shared by the Indian Navy showed firefighters making efforts to control the fire on board the merchant vessel. INS Vishakhapatnam responded to a distress call and proceeded to provide timely assistance to the merchant vessel.