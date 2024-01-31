Indian Navy Rescues 19 Pakistani Sailors and Fishing Vessel from Armed Somali Pirates

New Delhi : Indian Naval Ship Sumitra carried out a second successful Anti-Piracy Operation by rescuing 19 Pakistani crew members and a fishing vessel from Somali pirates. INS Sumitra, which thwarted the piracy attempt on FV Iman three days ago, has carried out the latest anti-piracy operation off the East Coast of Somalia. It rescued Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi and her crew consisting of 19 Pakistani Nationals.

INS Sumitra is an Indian Navy’s indigenous Offshore Patrol Vessel which had been deployed for Anti-Piracy and Maritime Security Operations East of Somalia and Gulf of Aden. The warship responded to a distress message on January 28 regarding hijacking of an Iranian flagged Fishing Vessel (FV) Iman, which had been boarded by pirates and the crew taken as hostages.

The FV was intercepted by INS Sumitra and following the SOPs and coercive posturing the vessel and her Crew (17 Iranian Nationals) were safely rescued in the early hours of 29 January. FV Iman was sanitised and released for onward transit.

Subsequently, INS Sumitra was again pressed into action, to locate and intercept another Iranian flagged fishing vessel Al Naeemi, which had been boarded by pirates and her crew of 19 Pakistani nationals taken hostage. Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Sumitra intercepted the FV on January 29 and through coercive posturing and effective deployment of her integral helicopter and boats compelled the safe release of the crew and the vessel.

The ship also undertook confirmatory boarding to sanitise and also to check on the well-being of the crew who were held captive by the Somali pirates. INS Sumitra, over the course of less than 36 hours, through swift, persistent and relentless efforts has rescued two hijacked Fishing Vessels along with 36 Crew (17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani) in Southern Arabian Sea approximately 850 nm West of Kochi, and prevented misuse of these Fishing Vessels as Mother Ships for further acts of Piracy on Merchant Vessels.

The Indian Navy has once again proved its commitment in the region to act against all maritime threats in order to ensure safety of all mariners and vessels at sea.