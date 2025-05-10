Exclusive | Indian Navy Has A Huge Amount Of Edge With Regard To Combat Power Compared To Pakistan: Commodore Srikant Kesnur (retd)

It's more than 48 hours that India struck Pakistan. Our forces carried out Operation Sindoor. These were precision strikes targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack took place on April 22 when Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in Kashmir's Pahalgam – 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. It is significant that this mission was named 'Operation Sindoor'— a powerful tribute, especially since the Pahalgam attack targeted men. The response was not only strategic but also symbolic. The fact that two women from different religious backgrounds led the official briefing sends a strong message of unity, especially when the attack aimed to disrupt our communal harmony.

India gave a measured response to the deadly terror attack and left the ball in Pakistan's court. Pakistan responded with artillery and mortar firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of May 7, hours after India struck Pakistan-based terror camps. While India chose to only attack the terror camps and not any military base or civilian places, Pakistan violated ceasefire for 13 continuous days. The attacks didn't stop. The India-Pakistan border continues to be tense. Sixteen people died in a Pakistani attack in Poonch and 59 were injured. The Indian Army has proportionately responded to the unprovoked small-arms and artillery guns firing by the Pakistani Army. On Thursday until late night, Pakistan attacked India's Northern and Western borders with drones which India's Air Defence System successfully neutralised.

Now, the question of the hour is: What happens next? Will this turn into a full-blown war? For now, the real threat is on the LoC across India. Pakistan continues to attack civilians. Like a responsible nation, India is only defending and retaliating, and not escalating. The Indian Armed Forces are showing integrity and restraint, but if Pakistan continues on this course, will they be taught the true cost of calm? Will Pakistan escalate this situation further? If it does, then what will India's response be and what shape could this tension take? Commodore Srikant Kesnur (retd) of the Indian Navy revealed some of the answers to these burning questions to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview:

Q. This operation seems to be one of the most significant since the 1971 war, especially because it brought together all three forces: the Army, Navy, and Air Force. What makes it even more remarkable is that India managed to carry out such a precise and targeted strike without even crossing into Pakistani airspace. How do you view the strategic significance of that? And how exactly was such an operation executed?”

Cmdr Kesnur: I will answer that in two sequences. The first is that I believe that the Indian Armed Forces have played together right from the Junagadh war in 1947 to Goa Liberation in 1961. More recently after 1971 during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka and indeed in the Kargil War of 1999. We must not forget Operation Parakram in 2001, and the security situation in the subcontinent being what it is, there has been lots of coordination and cohesion between the Armed Forces in each operation, irrespective of whether it has led to a strike or as defensive measures on our side. Over the years the Armed Forces have operated together with a certain level of cohesion. But I take your larger point that this is a strike into Pakistan and it is more enhanced than Balakot (2019) in the number of targets that we chose, in the pinpoint precision with which we did it, and doing it without crossing our side of the border or the LoC.

To be able to hit what could be called a surgical strike – hitting the terror installations, the terror camps, cataloguing the sins, so to say, of each of these terror camps, each of them was a message being sent. Yet, at the same time, as the Indian government has said, this is very measured and calibrated. This is non-escalatory, as the government of India sees it. The finesse with which this has been done is amazing and deserves kudos.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, a Kashmiri Hindu, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a Muslim officer of the Indian Army, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force—giving away a powerful message that India stands united against Pakistan-backed terrorism ((ETV Bharat))

Q. When we say that the aim was to send a strong message to Pakistan—that any further provocation could lead to escalation—it seems that message may not have been fully understood. Pakistan retaliated once again by targeting civilians, something it has done repeatedly over the years. In your view, how serious is the risk of further escalation? And how prepared are our forces to respond if the situation intensifies?

Cmdr Kesnur: Our forces for sure will be ready to respond. I say this not merely as a professional, but because these are part of the escalatory ladder, wargaming responses that you think that the other will do. So, the possibility of escalation is always factored in. We will carry the day as far as Pakistan is concerned, but I do not think anyone is willing to bet on that. So, it is possible that they will do both. Coming to the second part, yes, they have started firing indiscriminately across the LoC using small arms and artillery and that was expected. That can be very easily handled.

What is important here is that this is where the role of the rest of the country and media comes in. Pakistan has started an information frenzy about some of the collateral damage that is purported to have happened on their side. Whereas we do not. There are women and children dying on our side too, many of them in terror attacks, many of them in this artillery firing. The armed forces are ready. I do know if the citizens are ready too, but this is the time for all of us to mobilise together as a nation.

Q. Yes, we noticed that this time, projectiles were used and we didn’t even need to enter Pakistani airspace. Meanwhile, Pakistan has been making conflicting claims—sometimes saying they shot down three jets, other times five—but those don’t seem to hold up. How does this operation differ from the Balakot strike in 2019, both in terms of strategy and execution?

Cmdr Kesnur: In Balakot, our jets had actually entered Pakistan and gone and hit deep. Since Balakot, we have been able to get the kind of platforms that require particular arms and ammunition. So, you can do a standoff at a much longer range. So, staying inside and within the Indian airspace, you can attack buildings, installation and infrastructure deep into Pakistan. And we have done that.

We've used the SCALP missile, which is a very smart missile with its own homing and seeking system. It has a range of over 500 km. We used something called a HAMMER ((Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range), a smart weapon system. Some of the targets were 30-40 km from the border, one was 100 km.

We used smarter weapons, better platforms with a much greater degree of intelligence and pre-planning. Another significantly different thing we have done is that we have shown more videos, proof and the places so that the narrative stays within control. The communication narrative can be shared with people at large in the media.

Q. We sent out a strong and symbolic message not only with the mission but also with our official briefing led by two women from different religious backgrounds. At the same time, I am curious about the role of the Indian Navy in all this. How prepared is the Navy for situations like these?

Cmdr Kesnur: See, as far as the Navy is concerned, it is as prepared as any other armed force. There is no lesser or greater preparation. First of all, you must remember that all armed forces already have a contingency program and a certain level of preparedness inherent at any time that is based on the existing threat level. And the Navy has advantages because ships contain all the organic elements, people stay together, the ammunition is in one place. It is possible to argue that the Navy's mobilisation factor is lesser and it's by the sea. So, voila, they can sail out at the earliest with all arms and ammunition and there are duty ships with aircraft for this sort of eventuality. The Navy is fully ready and you can expect that they will be ready in all respects, especially after the Pahalgam attack, given the climate. You can't be caught on a back foot and to that extent, it is not for me to hazard a guess about the operational plans of the Indian Navy or any other service, but you can be sure that the Navy is as prepared and as ready as any vital organ of the state is.

Q. What strategic edge do we hold over Pakistan in maritime defence?

Cmdr Kesnur: There is a huge amount of asymmetry at this point, you just have to see the power differential between the two navies, the strengths that we have, whether surface fleet, aircraft carriers, the strengths you have in aviation, the pure numbers, formidable combat power, firepower, missiles, and aircraft. We have a huge amount of edge with regard to combat power, and we have fine professionals who know how to employ this combat power for getting optimal results. So, I am sure and confident that if the Navy has to play a role–and this is where your 1971 analogy comes in–then it will play as spectacular a role as it did in 1971.

Q. Apart from the border conflict, Pakistan is also waging psychological warfare. It is doing cyber attacks. A lot of official government websites have been hacked. A lot of fake social media accounts have been created. How do these tactics affect India’s overall strategic response

Cmdr Kesnur: The governments and establishments, over a certain period of time, have become used to the idea that cyber attack, psychological warfare, electronic warfare and all non-kinetic forms of attacks will be waged by any adversary you are going into. So, these situations are wargames. As far as the armed forces are concerned, they build sufficient firewalls and insulations, so that they can unplug when required by the wider electronic web, so to say, and insulate themselves from being intruded or hacked. Now, this is like a chess game. It goes on and skilful players know how to use it.

As far as the rest of the country is concerned, it could, for example, include anything from banking to financial services. But we must not give Pakistan too much credit there unless, of course, they are being helped by some other countries. Defacing some websites, hacking into some accounts, doing proxy for influential vendors... that's part of the course. It's easy to detect. Occasionally it can give cheap thrills to those guys, but nobody will be fooled by that. Is there going to be a much higher level of cyber attacks that would indicate that Pakistan is getting help from certain agencies.

The important thing here is the citizens. I'm happy to use the opportunity to say that because of social media, and a greater penetration of the internet, the common citizen becomes a part and remembers that wars are fought by nations. The armies fight the battles. So, every one of us is involved in this. It is the duty of the citizen to not be misled by information propaganda. There's no need to panic.

Q. India has always maintained a defensive posture—never initiating conflict, but responding when provoked, and doing so responsibly. Even in retaliation, India has consistently avoided targeting civilian areas or military bases unnecessarily, and the same principle was upheld this time. In contrast, Pakistan repeatedly targets civilians and disregards the rules of engagement. Why do you think Pakistan continues to operate this way, and why does Pakistan refuse to play fair?

Cmdr Kesnur: Well, the answer is in your question, Pakistan does not play fair. You can argue that you can be morally upright and yet be cunning in war and that's the right of all those who are participating in war. But I ask you a question: Can Pakistan attack any terror infrastructure in our country? No, because we don't have terror infrastructure. So, what is it that he (Pakistan) has to attack or he'll want to attack? Their target will be military installations because that way they feel that they are responding... as they attempted to do when they hastily jettisoned some bombs at Srinagar as a “response” to the Balakot strike. So, they have to hit what they think are targets and invariably it will be people centres because we don't have terror camps and terror infrastructure.

The bigger point is this, once a full-fledged war starts, you can argue that the installations of these people are valid targets. Historically, India has chosen discretion whether in low intensity combat, combating terrorism or even wars. We could have, for example, during Kargil crossed across and attacked from the other side. But even though we were, in a sense, operationally handicapped, we decided that morally we will not cross the LoC. Unlike Western powers, we do not shock and bomb the hell out of a place. We try to minimise collateral damage, use lesser calibre, not use heavy artillery as long as it is escapable.

Even in 1971, when the aircraft carrier pilots were attacking East Pakistan, they were told that when you are attacking the infrastructure there, remember not to hit the installation infrastructure that will be needed for the new country that will be born: Bangladesh. India has waged a war within a certain threshold of dharma, if you can call it that. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't be cunning in war, the Mahabharata tells you that. You can be clever and cunning in war and yet be on the right side of dharma. India has done that and has tried to minimise the damage every time it goes into war to ensure that innocent civilians are not hit, collateral damage doesn't happen. I don't claim that it is perfect every time, but it's always a part of our conduct.

Q. Now that India has carried out a measured and strategic response, we are seeing retaliation from Pakistan—this time targeting civilians along the border. With panic spreading in these areas, the focus naturally shifts to protecting our people. What will India’s next move be in this situation? How is the government planning to safeguard civilians while also managing the larger strategic picture?

Cmdr Kesnur: We must not panic. Remember that war has a certain escalatory ladder. Going back to 1971, from about December 1970 till 1971, there were different stages from people coming in, hijacking of Indian aircraft, certain border commissions and all that. For one year, there were ups and downs in temperature, diplomatic parlays. Now, of course, 50-60 years later, many things are crunched, technology has changed, media is much more intrusive, but certain aspects of war, conflict, diplomacy don't change. We have offered Pakistan a way out by our surgical attack telling them that we have hit the terrorists, now the ball is in your court to not risk it. If you do, there will be a response.

There will be a little bit of exchange. If it happens, there could be a certain factor of attrition, there could be some losses on our side and you must bear with that. As a country, we can't say that we are going to chicken out at the first instance of certain losses whether of people or equipment. We hope it doesn't happen, we take all precautions to ensure it doesn't happen.

Every piece of equipment and person, whether military or civilian, is precious to Indians, we don't consider anyone as cannon fodder. Having said that, there can be losses, but you have to keep your morale and your resolve up. I think Indians should not panic. They must be careful, they must be cautious, they must learn not to give way to propaganda. India is too big a country to panic, too big an economy to panic, too big a regional power and a rising global power to panic. That word must not find a place in our lexicon.

Q. If the situation escalates, do you feel that we may go into a full-fledged war?

Cmdr Kesnur: See, I'm not in the business of predictions and I don't think any sensible person would want to predict. Pakistan either often deliberately plays an irrational actor or it sometimes does irrational things. It knows it has not won a single battle, it goes into battle with the wrong set of assumptions, it loses, but that doesn't stop it from coming to battle again after five, 10 or 15 years.

Is there a likelihood of war? I believe you can't discount that possibility. When the Prime Minister said that we will respond to this and he made it unambiguous, the establishment was clear that any response would involve a certain resolve necessary for the long haul if required. India is ready for it.

Like all good people in a country that wants economic prosperity, that is centred on social and economic growth for its citizens, we wouldn't want to have a war. We want peace in our country and our region. We have done the best thing possible to respond to a terror attack. We want permanent peace, which means that you would want that your deterrence against Pakistan must be infallible and must stay throughout.