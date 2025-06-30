Historic First For India: Navy MCPO Omkar Singh Awarded Best Pistol Shooter At CISM World Military Shooting Championship

New Delhi: In a historic first for India, Indian Navy's Master Chief Petty Officer I Omkar Singh, MCPO I, was awarded as the best Pistol shooter in the men's category at the 55th CISM World Military Shooting Championship, held in Norway.

Omkar's precision shooting techniques earned him 1,171 points to stand above the rest and eventually finish in pole position in the men's pistol shooting competition.

Omkar was born on August 8, 1984. He won three gold medals and a silver medal in shooting events at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi. On October 5, 2010, Omkar and Deepak Sharma won a silver medal in the Men's 50 metre pistol pairs at the Commonwealth Games. Omkar won his first gold medal in the Men's 50 metre pistol singles on October 6, 2010.

The next day, he paired up with Gurpreet Singh to win the gold medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol (Pairs). Omkar Singh hails from Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh.

The Indian Navy took to X to laud Omkar's achievement. It wrote, "Omkar Singh, MCPO I, #IndianNavy, named Best Pistol Shooter at the 55th #CISM World Military Shooting Championship in Norway , a first-ever for India! Proud moment for Services Sports & the Nation".

Founded on February 18, 1948 in Nice, France, the International Military Sports Council (CISM) is one of the largest multidisciplinary organizations in the world. CISM organizes various sporting events for the armed forces of its 142 member countries and is one of the global sports organizations in which the largest number of disciplines is represented.