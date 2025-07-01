ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Leads High-Risk Firefighting And Rescue Operation On Palau-Flagged Tanker In Arabian Sea

New Delhi: The Indian Navy led critical firefighting and rescue operations on Palau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 in the North Arabian Sea on June 29, officials said on Tuesday.

"In the early hours of 29 June, INS Tabar, on mission-based deployment, received a Mayday distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6. The vessel reported a major fire outbreak in its engine room whilst operating approximately 80 nautical miles east of Fujairah, UAE. Responding swiftly, INS Tabar proceeded at maximum speed to provide assistance," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The officials added that the ship reached in vicinity of the distressed vessel and upon arrival established communication with the Master of the vessel and commenced firefighting. No casualties or major injuries were reported among the crew.