Indian Navy Set To Commission 'Androth', To Bolster Shallow Water Anti-Submarine Defence
Published : October 6, 2025 at 10:05 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: Built with over 80 per cent indigenous content and a design to enhance anti-submarine operations in the nation's shallow coastal zones, the Indian Navy will formally induct 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC). The ship's induction is expected to significantly bolster the Navy's ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats in littoral waters, an official release from the Eastern Naval Command on Sunday.
"The commissioning of Androth marks yet another milestone in the Navy's steady stride towards capability enhancement and indigenisation," the release said. Built by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Androth has over 80 per cent indigenous content, reflecting India's growing maritime self-reliance and commitment to innovative home-grown technologies.
Together with recent inductions -- Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, Nilgiri, and now Androth-- the Navy continues to strengthen its operational spectrum while embodying the spirit of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) through indigenous design and construction expertise and homegrown innovation coming from Indian shipyards and industries, the release added.
