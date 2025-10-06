ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Set To Commission 'Androth', To Bolster Shallow Water Anti-Submarine Defence

Indian Navy to commission 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), on 06 Oct 2025 at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. ( PIB )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : October 6, 2025 at 10:05 AM IST 1 Min Read

Visakhapatnam: Built with over 80 per cent indigenous content and a design to enhance anti-submarine operations in the nation's shallow coastal zones, the Indian Navy will formally induct 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC). The ship's induction is expected to significantly bolster the Navy's ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats in littoral waters, an official release from the Eastern Naval Command on Sunday.