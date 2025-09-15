Indian Navy Gets Anti-Submarine Warfare Ship
The ASW-SWC ships are being inducted into the Navy to strengthen its anti-submarine and coastal surveillance capabilities.
New Delhi: The Indian Navy has received an indigenously built anti-submarine warfare ship, which is expected to enhance its maritime capabilities against the backdrop of China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. 'Androth', the second of the eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.
The ship was delivered to the Indian Navy on Saturday, marking yet another step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, according to an official readout. The ASW-SWC ships are being inducted into the Navy to strengthen its anti-submarine and coastal surveillance capabilities.
The name 'Androth' holds strategic and symbolic significance as it is derived from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India's commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories.
These ships, approximately 77 metres in length, are the largest Indian Naval warships propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination and are equipped with state-of-the-art, lightweight torpedoes and indigenous anti-submarine warfare rockets, officials said.
"Androth's delivery is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's quest for indigenous shipbuilding, upholding the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with over 80 per cent indigenous content and stands as a testament to growing domestic capabilities and reducing dependency on imports," the Navy said in the readout.
Top defence officials, including the Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy, along with CDS, have consistently emphasised the importance of indigenous or Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector, and INS Androth marks yet another step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
