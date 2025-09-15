ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Gets Anti-Submarine Warfare Ship

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has received an indigenously built anti-submarine warfare ship, which is expected to enhance its maritime capabilities against the backdrop of China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. 'Androth', the second of the eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

The ship was delivered to the Indian Navy on Saturday, marking yet another step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, according to an official readout. The ASW-SWC ships are being inducted into the Navy to strengthen its anti-submarine and coastal surveillance capabilities.

The name 'Androth' holds strategic and symbolic significance as it is derived from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India's commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories.