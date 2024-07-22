INS Brahmaputra Damaged in Onboard Fire; Navy Chief Apprises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Mumbai : A sailor was missing after Indian Navy's frontline INS Brahmaputra, which was engulfed in a major fire last night at the Mumbai naval dockyard, was severely damaged and has tilted extensively to come to lie on one side, officials said here on Monday.

"Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to an upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side," a Defence Ministry statement on Monday evening. All the naval personnel on it have been accounted for barring one junior sailor who is missing and a search has been launched for him.

The blaze was first detected by the ship’s on-duty staff when the maintenance works were being undertaken on board last evening. The ship’s fire-fighting team immediately launched a massive operation to control the conflagration and rushed reinforcements from the naval dockyard fire brigade beside other ships in the vicinity. The Indian Navy has ordered an investigation into the incident and the blaze, the exact causes of which are not known.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday apprised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about an incident of fire onboard India's frontline warship INS Brahmaputra at the Mumbai naval dockyard that significantly damaged the frigate.

"Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has apprised RM Shri @rajnathsingh of the fire breakout onboard Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra and the damages caused by the incident," Singh's office said on 'X'.

The defence minister prayed for the safety of the missing sailor and that he directed the Navy chief to take "appropriate action".

An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the matter.