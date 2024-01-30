Loading...

Jaishankar Bolsters Naval Presence in Red Sea Following Attacks on Merchant Vessels

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

Updated : Jan 30, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

External affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted Indian Navy's deployment in Red Sea to provide protection and survey the sea in light of the recent attacks on merchant vessels

In India's recent act of proactive diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asserted Indian Navy's deployment in the Red Sea, highlighting India's capability and reputation to take responsibility and help in difficult situations in light of the recent attacks on merchant vessel ships in Red Sea. INS Sumitra has been deployed to carry out the task.

Mumbai: Amid the attack on merchant navy vessels in the Red Sea and deployment of the Indian Navy's ships in the region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India's greater capability, its own interest and reputation today warrant that it actually help in difficult situations. Jaishankar was responding to a question at an interaction at the Indian Institute of Management in Mumbai on Indian Navy's deployment of 10 of its ships in the sea.

"India's greater capability, our own interest and our reputation today warrant that we actually help out in difficult situations, he said. We will not be considered a responsible country if bad things are happening around our neighbourhood and we say I have got nothing to do with this," Jaishankar said.

On the 'India Out' campaign in Maldives, Jaishankar said at the end of the day neighbours need each other. History and geography are very powerful forces. There is no escape from that, he added. Notably, Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued 19 Pakistani crew of a fishing vessel after their Iranian-flagged fishing vessel was attacked by pirates in the east coast of Somalia, officials said on Tuesday.

INS Sumitra has been deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations in the east of Somalia and Gulf of Aden. The ship had thwarted a piracy attempt on Iranian fishing vessel Iman on Monday.

Read More

  1. UN trade body sounds alarm over Red Sea conflict's impact on trade; Suez shipping down 42%
  2. Red Sea Crisis to Impact India's Trade with the World Markets
Last Updated :Jan 30, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

TAGGED:

JaishankarRed Sea

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.