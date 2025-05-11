ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Deployed In Arabian Sea In Dissuasive, Deterrent Posture: Vice Admiral AN Pramod

He said the Indian Navy was in readiness and had the capacity to strike select targets at sea, and on land, including Karachi.

In the aftermath of the attacks on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, the Indian Navy’s Carrier Battle Group, surface forces, submarines and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness, in concert with the joint operational plan of the Indian Defence Forces, said Vice Admiral AN Pramod said at the DGMO press briefing here on Sunday
New Delhi: In the aftermath of the attacks on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, the Indian Navy’s Carrier Battle Group, surface forces, submarines and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness, in concert with the joint operational plan of the Indian Defence Forces, said Vice Admiral AN Pramod said at the DGMO press briefing here on Sunday.

Vice Admiral Pramod said the Navy tested and refined tactics and procedures at sea during multiple weapon firings in the Arabian Sea, within 96 hrs of the terrorist attack. 'The aim was to revalidate our crew, armament, equipment and platform readiness to deliver various ordnance on selected targets precisely," he said, adding the Navy remained forward deployed in the Northern Arabian Sea in a dissuasive and deterrent posture, with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea, and on land, including Karachi, at time of our choosing.

He said while there is a truce in force, India and its Navy have not let the guard down. “India Navy remains deployed at sea in a credible deterrent posture, to respond decisively to any inimical action by Pakistan, or Pakistan based terrorist,” he added.

As part of the escalation control mechanism, the application of force by the Navy was planned in a synchronised manner. Along with kinetic actions by the Army and the Air Force, the overwhelming operational edge of Indian Navy at sea, contributed towards Pakistan’s urgent request for a ceasefire yesterday, he said.

