Indian Naval Academy In Kerala's Ezhimala Hosts Passing Out Parade For Spring Term

The three-day ceremonial celebration began on Thursday, with the Oath of Allegiance and Outdoor Training Demonstration.

Cadets marching during the passing out parade (YT/Indian Navy)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST

Ezhimala (Kannur): The Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala in Kerala hosted the Passing Out Parade (POP) for the Spring Term 2025 on Saturday. The event showcased a spectacular display of discipline, honour, and pride as cadets took the 'Antim Pag' (final step) during their graduation parade.

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Southern Naval Command, and conducted by Vice Admiral CR Praveen Nair, Commandant of INA. The dignitaries witnessed the momentous transformation of cadets into full-fledged naval officers, trained and prepared to serve the nation.

The Passing Out Parade marked the culmination of months of rigorous training and dedication. Cadets marched proudly and precisely across the parade ground, symbolising their journey from civilians to future-ready naval warriors.

The three-day ceremonial celebration began on Thursday, with the Oath of Allegiance and Outdoor Training Demonstration. The following day, on May 30, the Convocation Ceremony was held in the morning, followed by the Valedictory Dinner in the evening.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the National Defence Academy (NDA) witnessed a momentous occasion as the first-ever batch of 17 lady cadets was among the 336 cadets who graduated from the academy, marking the culmination of the 148th Course - Spring Term 2025.

