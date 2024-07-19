ETV Bharat / bharat

50 Indian Nationals Seek Govt Help To End Employment In Russian Army: MEA

New Delhi: Amid reports of Indians falsely induced to join Russian army in war against Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that both India and Russia are working for their early discharge. Nearly 50 Indian nationals have approached the government seeking help to be discharged from the Russian army, the Ministry stated.

In response to a media query, Ministry of External affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly briefing here in New Delhi said, "We are aware of about 50 Indian nationals who currently wish to end their employment in the Russian Armed Forces. These are cases where the individual or his/her family members have approached us for assistance in securing their early discharge".

"This has been pursued at various levels by us including at the leadership level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised this matter during his recent visit to Russia. The Russian side have responded positively to our request. Both sides are working for early discharge of Indian nationals", Jaiswal added.

During his visit to Moscow this month, PM Modi has raised this matter personally with President Putin, following which Russia had promised to evacuate the Indians who are falsely recruited in the Russian army.

Earlier this month, former Foreign Secretary and currently the Indian ambassador to US, Vinay Kwatra said that around 10 Indian citizens have been brought back to India.

"We are looking into this matter very seriously. Around 10 Indian citizens have been brought back till now to India. We expect PM Modi to raise this issue," Kwatra had said.