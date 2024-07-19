50 Indian Nationals Seek Govt Help To End Employment In Russian Army: MEA

New Delhi: Amid reports of Indians falsely induced to join Russian army in war against Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that both India and Russia are working for their early discharge. Nearly 50 Indian nationals have approached the government seeking help to be discharged from the Russian army, the Ministry stated.
In response to a media query, Ministry of External affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly briefing here in New Delhi said, "We are aware of about 50 Indian nationals who currently wish to end their employment in the Russian Armed Forces. These are cases where the individual or his/her family members have approached us for assistance in securing their early discharge".
"This has been pursued at various levels by us including at the leadership level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised this matter during his recent visit to Russia. The Russian side have responded positively to our request. Both sides are working for early discharge of Indian nationals", Jaiswal added.
During his visit to Moscow this month, PM Modi has raised this matter personally with President Putin, following which Russia had promised to evacuate the Indians who are falsely recruited in the Russian army.
Earlier this month, former Foreign Secretary and currently the Indian ambassador to US, Vinay Kwatra said that around 10 Indian citizens have been brought back to India.
"We are looking into this matter very seriously. Around 10 Indian citizens have been brought back till now to India. We expect PM Modi to raise this issue," Kwatra had said.
India and Russia have historically maintained strong strategic ties dating back to the Cold War era. These ties encompass various sectors including defence, energy, trade, and cultural exchange.
India is one of the largest importers of Russian military equipment, including aircraft, tanks, and missiles. Both countries also engage in joint military exercises, enhancing interoperability and defence collaboration.
Russia is a significant supplier of energy resources to India, particularly in the form of crude oil. The energy cooperation includes exploration, production, and supply agreements. India and Russia have collaborated extensively in space exploration and satellite technology. India's Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013, used Russian assistance for tracking and telemetry
Both countries regularly engage in high-level strategic dialogues to coordinate positions on regional and global issues. This includes consultations on counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and international diplomacy.
