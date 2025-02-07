ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Nationals Received Over 72 Per Cent Of All H1B Visas Issued From Oct 2022-Sept 2023: Govt

New Delhi: Indian nationals received 72.3 per cent of all H1B visas issued by the US for the period October 2022 to September 2023, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday citing the US Citizenship and Immigration Services data.

The government also told the Upper House that there were 21,928 Indian students before the start of the conflict in Ukraine, but as of November 01, 2024, only 1,802 students were enrolled in various Ukrainian universities.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha said the government of India is "closely engaged with the US administration" and other stakeholders on all issues pertaining to the H1B visa programme through relevant bilateral dialogue mechanisms.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether it is in talks with the US government regarding the possible restrictions on the H1B visa programme, and if so, the details and steps taken in this regard.

"Mobility of skilled Indian professionals has contributed to the mutual benefit of India and the United States of America, especially in the technology and innovation sectors. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, for the period October 2022 to September 2023, Indian nationals received 72.3 per cent of all H1B visas issued," he said.

In a separate query, the ministry was asked about the number of Indian migrants who have returned over the last five years due to economic downturns abroad and the reasons therefor, including employment loss or economic instability in host nations. And, whether any programmes or policies have been implemented to support the reintegration of returned Indian migrants.

"Data on the number of Indians who returned to India due to economic downturns abroad, employment loss or economic instability is not available," Singh said.

The responsibility of reintegration of returned Indian migrants rests with the state governments, from where the emigrants belong. Various state governments have developed ways and means to reintegrate workers returning from abroad, he said.