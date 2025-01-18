Indian National Injured In Russia-Ukraine War Being Treated In Moscow: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has said that an Indian national, who was injured in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moscow.

The Ministry did not mention the name of the individual. Addressing media, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed, "Our Embassy is in touch with him, his family and the Russian authorities regarding his welfare and well-being. We hope he will return to India soon after his treatment is completed." He said the Embassy is in constant touch with Russian authorities to facilitate early release and repatriation of Indian nationals serving in the Russian army.

Jaiswal said said as of today of the 126 Indian nationals who were serving in Russian armed forces or are serving in the Russian armed forces, 96 have already returned. "They have been discharged from the Russian armed forces. As per our available information, 18 Indian nationals are still serving in the Russian army and their whereabouts are not known. The Russian army has categorized them as missing. We remain engaged with the Russian authorities to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing Indian nationals and are also seeking early release and repatriation of those who remain," he said.

As per the MEA Spokesperson, 12 Indian nationals have died in the conflict. He said the death of Binil Babu was very unfortunate. "We conveyed our condolences to the family. Our embassy is in touch with Russian authorities so that his mortal remains, could be returned to India as soon as possible," he said.